BMW rider from Italy makes World Championship debut with Kawasaki

At the 2023 Supersport World Championship season finale in Jerez, Gabriele Giannini will make his World Championship debut. The Italian won the Italian National Trophy in Italy on a BMW, but now steps up to a Kawasaki ZX-6R.

The National Trophy Series is not a race series for amateurs. Motorbikes such as the current Aprilia RSV4 and the Ducati V4S - i.e. with more than 1000cc - are also permitted here, and the field of participants is a mix of up-and-coming pilots and experienced racers - names familiar from world championships are, for example, Niccolò Canepa, Christian Gamarino or Lorenzo Lanzi.

Gabriele Giannini is one of the young riders. The 20-year-old switched directly from the Kawasaki Ninja 400 to the BMW Superbike after the 2021 season. The Italian won the series outright with the M1000RR and repeated his triumph this year. At times Giannini was traded in Italy as a replacement for injured BMW riders in the World Superbike Championship.

But now Giannini signed a contract for the Supersport meeting in Jerez with the Kawasaki team ProDina. It will be a completely new experience for the National Trophy champion: Never before has he raced in this category and never before has he been on the grid in a World Championship!

"I am honoured to be on the track with Team ProDina. The fact that I can do this in Jerez on a track of international level makes the experience even more special," said Giannini. "It will be my debut in the Supersport class, so I expect a weekend of learning and commitment. I want to express my deep gratitude to Riccardo and Salvatore for this opportunity and thank all the sponsors who support us."

Giannini takes over the bike at ProDina from Yuta Okaya, who competed in the WorldSSP Challenge that finished in Portimão.