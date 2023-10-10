Marcel Schrötter also in the Endurance World Championship in 2024?

Signing with Andrea Quadranti's MV Agusta team was Marcel Schrötter's best option. The F3 800 is consistently good for top-5 results in the Supersport World Championship, and with a little concession from the regulations, the 30-year-old could even fight for the World Championship next year.



"I am very happy and also glad that it continues for me with MV Agusta in the Supersport World Championship. Of course I looked at other options, which is normal, but in the end MV Agusta and my current team offered me the best package," Schrötter said. "I also feel that there has been a lot of motivation this year as we have been able to achieve strong results. But we also clearly noticed where we still need to catch up and in which areas we need to improve. I feel a lot of enthusiasm within the team, also from the team boss."

Having hardly tested at all before and during his rookie season, Schrötter has been promised improvements for next year.



"It starts with more promised tests, as well as further development of the bike and the material is increasingly pushed," revealed the World Championship third-placed rider. "That also increases my motivation to fight for wins with this package, the bike and the brand and hopefully be able to get a bit more involved in the title fight next year and fight for the title. That is definitely our common goal."

Schrötter has also been given more freedom to be active in other racing series. Specifically, he has his eye on the Endurance World Championship.



"I'm still looking at what good opportunities there are for me. Endurance racing appeals to me and it is certainly a topic that I would like to tackle more seriously in the future or as early as next year," revealed Schrötter, who took part in the Suzuka 8h with Suzuki this year. "The Supersport World Championship with MV Agusta is obviously a priority, but the EWC series fits well to expand my race calendar a bit and to be up front with a good team in this championship as well. But before that, I have to see what happens. Finally, a big thank you to everyone involved, not forgetting my sponsors who supported me last winter when I made the move to the Supersport World Championship. Third place overall this year was the start and hopefully we can celebrate even greater successes together."