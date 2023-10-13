The two best Italians with SPP wildcard in Jerez

While the 2023 Supersport World Championship ends at the end of October with the meeting in Jerez, the engines have already fallen silent in the Italian championship. With Simone Corsi and Emanule Pusceddu, the best are coming to the world championship finale.

With a 43-point lead, Simone Corsi went into the final race weekend of the Italian Supersport Championship (CIV) in Imola on 7/8 October as the favourite. With a second place in the first race, the long-time Moto2 rider made the bag and his second title - he won the first one more than 20 years ago, also in Italy, in the RS125GP Trophy in 2002.

At 36, however, Corsi still has the speed for the World Championship, as he impressively proved as a guest starter in Misano with two sixth places. The Italian will attack again at the Supersport World Championship finale in Jerez. "If I had lost the title, I would probably have made more headlines than winning it," Corsi told our colleagues at Corsedimoto with a smile. "Both the team and I gave everything and we had a really good season. Now we hope to finish the season in the best possible way at the last round of the Supersport World Championship in Jerez."

Corsi is aiming for permanent World Championship participation next year, but that is not assured. "Unfortunately, it's still up in the air. It depends on whether Altogo's application is accepted," the veteran revealed. "I think I will continue with them because I feel really good with the team. If it doesn't work out with the World Championship, I will do another year in the CIV."

Accompanying Corsi in Jerez will be his toughest opponent, Emanuele Pusceddu. The CIV-SSP runner-up is looking to make up for his messed-up guest start at Imola, when he recorded two retirements. "My goal is to finish in the top-10 at Jerez," Pusceddu said optimistically. "It's a track that I really like. I raced there a few years ago and finished second in the European Honda brand series in 2016. I want to finish a very positive season for me with a highlight, the best of my career in the CIV."