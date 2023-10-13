Tom Booth-Amos: Instead of Barbera with Honda in BSB

Tom Booth-Amos has already announced that he will also contest the Supersport World Championship in 2024. But that won't stop the Englishman from getting a taste of superbike racing in the British championship.

After failing in Moto3, Tom Booth-Amos found a new home in the paddock of the production-based world championship. First two years in the Supersport World 300 (World Championship runner-up in 2021), the 27-year-old moved up to the Supersport World Championship with Motozoo Kawasaki. In 2023, the Englishman won the WorldSSP Challenge and is 15th in the overall standings - although he missed the two overseas races at the beginning of the season and will also miss the season finale in Jerez at the end of October.

Booth-Amos has already confirmed he is parting ways with his team and Kawasaki, while hinting that he will be on the Supersport World Championship grid in 2024.

With TAG Racing, however, Booth-Amos is already venturing into another new adventure this weekend: at the finale of the British Superbike Series at Brands Hatch, Booth-Amos will make his debut with TAG Racing on the Honda CBR1000RR-R, which until recently was ridden by Hector Barbera.

"I'm really looking forward to my first Superbike experience with TAG Honda Racing this weekend," said Booth-Amos. "Everything will be new for me and I haven't had a chance to test the bike with the team yet. Still, I'm confident we can mix things up a bit and see how we get on. I'd like to say a big thank you to Gary, Rob and Tracy for taking me on for the weekend."