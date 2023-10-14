MV Agusta's second team: Big fish on the line

In the 2024 Supersport World Championship, we will see more than two regular MV Agusta riders on the grid for the first time since 2017. The Motozoo team wants seven-time race winner Federico Caricasulo.

Already during the Magny Cours weekend at the beginning of September it became clear that the Motozoo team would switch to MV Agusta for next season after three years with Kawasaki. The F3 800 RR is not only pretty as a picture, but also a strong package overall, as the World Championship positions 3 and 5 of Marcel Schrötter and Bahattin Sofuoglu underline.

Schrötter and Sofuoglu will also start for Team MV Agusta Reparto Corse in2024, the first time since 2017 that the posh brand from Varese in northern Italy will have more than two regular riders in the field. The Australian Luke Power has already extended his contract with Motozoo, and the former vice world champion Federico Caricasulo is planned as the second rider. Team sources say that an agreement has been reached with the fourth-placed rider, and that the announcement will be made before the finale in Jerez on the last weekend in October.

Caricasulo is one of the most successful active Supersport riders. He has been racing in the class since 2016, interrupted by a stint in the Superbike World Championship in 2020. In 115 races, he has finished on the podium 33 times, seven times as the winner. The now 27-year-old had his most successful season in 2019, when he finished second in the World Championship behind his then Evan Bros Yamaha team-mate Randy Krummenacher.

Since 2022, "Carica" has been under contract with Team Althea Ducati. Technical problems and crashes repeatedly prevented podium finishes and victories, which is why he has since "only" finished the World Championship in 5th and 4th place overall.