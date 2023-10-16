IDM vice-chairman travels to Jerez for the 2023 Supersport World Championship

The field of participants for the 2023 Supersport World Championship in Jerez has been thinned out because the pilots of the WorldSSP Challenge have already had their finale in Portimão. On the other hand, there are various guest entrants in Spain, including a Dutchman.

A maximum of 32 participants are allowed in the Supersport series, and this maximum was fully utilised at most European events. But not at the season finale from 27 to 29 October in Jerez! Because the eight pilots of the WorldSSP Challenge are no longer there, including Max Kofler. This year's winner is the Englishman Tom Booth-Amos (Kawasaki).

The 22 regular riders of the World Championship will be joined by several guest starters at the season finale in Jerez. Two each can be nominated by the national federation and Dorna. So far it was known that Simone Corsi and Emanuele Pusceddu (both Yamaha), the top two riders in the Italian Supersport series, will be competing on the Spanish track.

Another wildcard was given to Melvin van der Voort. It will be the 18-year-old's debut in the World Championship. In Germany, the Yamaha rider made a name for himself as runner-up in the 2023 IDM Supersport (5 wins, 9 podiums). To prepare, van der Voort took part in the round of the Spanish championship in Jerez last weekend.

"We as a team wanted to enable Melvin to compete at World Championship level. He has developed excellently as a rider over the last few years both on and off the track," said SWPN team manager Frank Brouwer. "Together with our partner Yamaha Motor Europe, Benelux branch, we managed to get a wildcard for the World Supersport round in Jerez. The ESBK race weekend is an excellent test for us."