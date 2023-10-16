Fix: EAB signs Tuuli and moves to Ducati

Since 2021, EAB Racing has relied on Glenn van Straalen as a driver, but the undoubtedly talented Dutchman has never been able to completely shake off his pronounced tendency to fall. Thus, strong results (he achieved a third place and nine top-8 finishes this season) alternate with setbacks. With six zeros, the 23-year-old is currently only eleventh in the World Championship.



EAB team boss Ferry Schoenmakers is reorganising his team for the 2024 Supersport World Championship. As reported by SPEEDWEEK.com on 25 September, EAB is switching from Yamaha to Ducati and thus to the bike that won the World Championship this year with Nicolò Bulega.

The V2 bike will be piloted by the fast Finn Niki Tuuli. The 27-year-old brings experience from Yamaha, MV Agusta and Triumph as well as from Moto2 and MotoE. He is also more saddle-fast than his predecessor.



"First of all I would like to thank EAB Racing for this opportunity and also the people who make this possible. This is a great chance for me to show my true potential," Tuuli is convinced. "I think as a Finnish driver I fit in well with the team. During the winter we have to prepare everything in the best possible way to start the new season strong. It certainly takes time to get used to a new bike, but with the package you can fight for top positions. I am ready to work with the team and I am very happy with this step."

EAB Racing is aware of the challenge the change of bike and rider will bring.



"In 2024 we will no longer be using the tried and tested Yamaha R6, but a Ducati V2 Panigale. That will be a new challenge for us as a team and for Niki," knows technical director Kor Veldman, who will take over the team in the medium term. "The first parts have already arrived in the workshop, so from now on we can set everything up for the first test in December. I am happy that we have signed Niki Tuuli. We are therefore very confident that we can show great things together in the new season."