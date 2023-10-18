Official: Second Supersport Team with MV Agusta

The 2024 Supersport World Championship will be a little more colourful. As already reported by SPEEDWEEK.com, a second team will enter the MV Agusta F3 800. It has been official for a few minutes now.

Since the beginning of October, regular readers of SPEEDWEEK.com have known that the Kawasaki team Motozoo Racing will switch to MV Agusta for the 2024 Supersport World Championship. So instead of just two so far, we will see four of the picture-perfect and competitive F3 800s next year. As World Championship third-placed Marcel Schrötter confirmed the performance of the three-cylinder bike.

A few minutes ago, team boss Fabio Uccelli and Andrea Quadranti as team manager of MV Agusta Reparto Corse confirmed the deal. The Swiss's team will provide technical support.



"The collaboration with Team MV Agusta Reparto Corse will allow our team to take the step of growth and development that we would like to see three years after our debut in the Supersport World Championship," said Uccelli. "This collaboration will allow us to have two brand new and very competitive bikes that our riders will have the chance to shine with. To collaborate with a manufacturer like MV Agusta fills us with pride. It's a glorious brand with 37 world championship titles and they want to fight for the title in the near future as well. They have built a very competitive bike and I am sure we will enjoy it a lot next season. When the opportunity to make an agreement arose, I didn't hesitate."

The Italian left it open as to which riders will pilot the MV Agusta. However, Australian Luke Power has already extended his contract with Motozoo. Federico Caricasulo, a top rider, is planned for the second bike. According to information from SPEEDWEEK.com, the signing is to be announced before the finale in Jerez on the last weekend in October.



"We are finalising the last details," Uccelli revealed. "What I can say is that we will have a very competitive team, with a mix of experience, talent and speed."

For MV Agusta, having two teams is an advantage. More riders means more information for development.



"I am happy to finally start a direct collaboration with a high profile team like Motozoo Me Air Racing and to be able to field two more competitive F3s," said Quadranti. "This will allow us to collect more data to further develop our bikes and take the step we are still missing."