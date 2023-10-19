Marcel Schrötter (MV Agusta): "Moto2 is more complex".

When Sandro Cortese switched from Moto2 to the Supersport World Championship in 2018 and won the title at the first attempt with Team Kallio Yamaha, one could already guess that the mid-level GP series is a good school for the production-based World Championship. With Randy Krummenacher (2019), Andrea Locatelli (2020), Dominique Aegerter (2021/22) and Nicolò Bulega this year, all titles since then have been won by former Moto2 riders.

Marcel Schrötter would like to immortalise himself in this list next year. The German rode permanently in the Moto2 World Championship from 2013 to 2022, never getting beyond 8th overall, in 2018 and 2019 with the Dynavolt Intact GP team. 3rd place in this year's Supersport World Championship with Team MV Agusta Reparto Corse is by far his best World Championship result.

Schrötter does not fully accept the statement that Moto2 aces are the better Supersport riders. "Everyone who fights in the top-5 in the Supersport World Championship wouldn't look bad in Moto2 either," the 30-year-old is convinced. "Bulega had his highlights in Moto2, but he only rode there for two years - who knows how it would have gone for him in a third or fourth year. Manzi also never had the best package, but also showed strong performances every now and then, for example in Valencia and Silverstone."

Schrötter continued, "Moto2 is more complex. If you don't have the confidence and can fully exploit your potential, you won't finish fifth or sixth, but just 16th or 18th, because the density in Moto2 is higher. That is the difference to the Supersport World Championship. If things don't go perfectly here, you can still get into the top 10, even with our package. From 8th to 10th place, the density is no longer as high as in Moto2."