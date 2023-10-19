Finally: Comeback of Oli Bayliss after three months

Oli Bayliss had to wait a long time for this moment. After missing five meetings of the 2023 Supersport World Championship, the Ducati rider will celebrate his comeback at the season finale in Jerez.

Since his crash in Superpole at Donington Park at the beginning of July, Oli Bayliss has been plagued by pain in his left shoulder. Because conservative treatment did not bring any improvement, the 20-year-old had to undergo an operation to repair the damage to the ligaments.

Bayliss missed the races in Imola, Most, Magny-Cours, Aragón and Portimão, where he was replaced by Andreas Kofler and John McPhee in the Ducati Team D34G. The fact that he missed almost half the season explains his subdued 20th place (26 points) in the overall standings.

For the season finale in Jerez, the son of superbike legend Troy Bayliss got the green light from his attending doctors. However, he still has to get clearance from the race doctors before the first practice session. "I'm pretty excited and looking forward to meeting the team again," Bayliss admitted. "I rode the bike a few days ago and the shoulder felt good. We'll see what we can do on the track on race weekend. I've never been to Jerez before and I'm looking forward to finishing the year with Davide and the rest of the team."

Team boss Davide Giugliano, a former teammate of Troy Bayliss, is also eagerly awaiting Oli's comeback. "I am very happy for his return, he is our official rider. We always hoped to see him back before the end of the season. Jerez will be a second debut for him in a way, but I'm sure it will help him a lot to get back into the swing of things."