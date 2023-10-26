Best team: Ten Kate wants the third title in a row

With Nicolò Bulega, Ducati could win the riders' and manufacturers' championship of the Supersport World Championship for the first time this year. For the team classification, however, Ten Kate Yamaha is the favourite.

Only Stefano Manzi of the Ten Kate Yamaha team was able to stand up to Nicolò Bulega for large parts of the 2024 Supersport World Championship, but the Aruba.it Ducati rider was crowned world champion early in Portimão, thus also clinching the manufacturers' championship for Ducati. Only the decision on the best team is still to be made at the finale in Jerez next weekend.

And for this discipline, Aruba.it Ducati is only third choice, because the results of both riders of a team are included here! The classification is led by Ten Kate (513 p.) ahead of MV Agusta (461) and Aruba.it (453 p.). With two races and two riders, a maximum of 90 points can be won on a race weekend, with only one rider a maximum of 50 points.

With Dominique Aegerter, Ten Kate has won the team classification in 2021 and 2022. Now the chances are good to claim the third victory in a row. "Unfortunately, it is already the last race weekend of the season. Racing is still what we love the most and it's a shame that it's the last one this year," regrets team manager Kervin Bos. "It has been a very good season so far and there is a lot at stake in this race as well. We will do our best to win the team championship for the third time in a row. We hope both drivers can score a lot of points, then we should be able to win the title again."

Jorge Navarro's recent upward performance helped the Dutch team extend their lead to a comfortable 52 points in Portimão. "Stefano has been rock solid all season and we expect this trend to continue with him," Bos commented. "Jorge likes Jerez and Portimão was his first time on the podium, so we hope we can finish the season with him in this way."