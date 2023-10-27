Marcel Schrötter: First SSP win at the last attempt?

Even before the finale in Jerez, Marcel Schrötter is already assured of third place in the World Championship. The Bavarian already has his second season with MV Agusta in mind this weekend, but is also hoping for his first Supersport victory.

Since round 2 in Portimão, Marcel Schrötter has been confirmed as third in the 2023 Supersport World Championship. The MV Agusta rider thus achieved the best World Championship placing of his career in his rookie season. In 22 races, the Bavarian achieved six second and one third place, only missed the top five six times and was never worse than eighth at the finish.

Readers of SPEEDWEEK.com have known since 9 October that the 30-year-old will also be competing with the Italian manufacturer next year. Schrötter's approach to the season finale in Jerez is accordingly: on the one hand, it serves as preparation for the next season, at the same time he hopes for the still missing victory.

"It's a shame that the season has gone by so quickly. I could easily do two or three more races," says Schrötter, who was used to much more race weekends in Moto2. "Nevertheless, I'm looking forward to it, also because Jerez is a track that I know very well. It will also be interesting because we want to try out a few small things on the bike that could be interesting for next year. I am very curious to see how these things will work and what the whole thing will look like. In this respect, it is important to collect data and information to have a certain direction for next season. Also, we have another test next week in Portimão, which should serve the same purpose."

Schrötter continued: "But for now, the season finale is on the agenda, where I will give everything to at least be on the podium in both races, and hopefully we can fight for the win a bit more seriously."