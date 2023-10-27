Jerez, FP1: Wet track - only five riders dared to take it on

by Ivo Schützbach - Automatic translation from German
worldsbk.com

When the first free practice session of the Supersport class started on Friday morning at 9.30 am, it was barely light out on the Circuit de Jerez - and still wet from the rain the previous evening and night.

Supersport 300 runner-up Jose Perez Gonzalez, wildcarding for Team D34G Ducati, did an installation lap at the start of the 45-minute session and then returned to the pits.

After ten minutes, wildcard rider Miguel Pons provided the first timed lap with 2:07 min and then increased to 2:03 min, with the rest waiting for the track to dry up further.

Pons set the inconsequential best time of 2:00.293 min, apart from him only Debise, Spinelli, Perez Gonzalez and Taccini can boast a time.

Times Supersport World Championship Jerez, FP1:
Pos Rider Motorbike Time Diff
1. Miguel Pons (E) Yamaha 2:00,450 min
2. Valentin Debise (F) Yamaha 2:00,656 + 0,206 sec
3. Nicolas Spinelli (I) Yamaha 2:02,001 + 1,551
4. Jose-Luis Perez(E) Ducati 2:02,831 + 2,381
5. Leonardo Taccini (I) Kawasaki 2:05,020 + 4,570
6. Oliver Bayliss (AUS) Ducati 2:07,121 + 6,671
7. Tarran Mackenzie (GB) Honda
8. Raffaele De Rosa (I) Ducati
9. Emanuele Pusceddu (I) Yamaha
10. Jorge Navarro (E) Yamaha
11. Nicolo Bulega (I) Ducati
12. Gabriele Giannin (I) Kawasaki
13. Melvin van der Voort (NL) Yamaha
14. Filippo Fuligni (I) Yamaha
15. Marcel Schrötter (D) MV Agusta
16. Apiwath Wongthananon (TH) Yamaha
17. Ibrahim Norrodin (MY) Honda
18. Glenn van Straalen (NL) Yamaha
19. Simone Corsi (I) Yamaha
20. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I) Yamaha
21. Ondrej Vostatek (CZ) Triumph
22. Anupab Sarmoon (TH) Yamaha
23. Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR) MV Agusta
24. Yari Montella (I) Ducati
25. Can Öncü (TR) Kawasaki
26. Stefano Manzi (I) Yamaha
27. Federico Caricasulo (I) Ducati
28. Niki Tuuli (FIN) Triumph
29. Yeray Ruiz (E) Yamaha
30. Khairul Idham Pawi (MY) Honda
31. Adrian Huertas (E) Kawasaki