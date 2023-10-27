Jerez, FP1: Wet track - only five riders dared to take it on
Supersport 300 runner-up Jose Perez Gonzalez, wildcarding for Team D34G Ducati, did an installation lap at the start of the 45-minute session and then returned to the pits.
After ten minutes, wildcard rider Miguel Pons provided the first timed lap with 2:07 min and then increased to 2:03 min, with the rest waiting for the track to dry up further.
Pons set the inconsequential best time of 2:00.293 min, apart from him only Debise, Spinelli, Perez Gonzalez and Taccini can boast a time.
|Times Supersport World Championship Jerez, FP1:
|Pos
|Rider
|Motorbike
|Time
|Diff
|1.
|Miguel Pons (E)
|Yamaha
|2:00,450 min
|2.
|Valentin Debise (F)
|Yamaha
|2:00,656
|+ 0,206 sec
|3.
|Nicolas Spinelli (I)
|Yamaha
|2:02,001
|+ 1,551
|4.
|Jose-Luis Perez(E)
|Ducati
|2:02,831
|+ 2,381
|5.
|Leonardo Taccini (I)
|Kawasaki
|2:05,020
|+ 4,570
|6.
|Oliver Bayliss (AUS)
|Ducati
|2:07,121
|+ 6,671
|7.
|Tarran Mackenzie (GB)
|Honda
|8.
|Raffaele De Rosa (I)
|Ducati
|9.
|Emanuele Pusceddu (I)
|Yamaha
|10.
|Jorge Navarro (E)
|Yamaha
|11.
|Nicolo Bulega (I)
|Ducati
|12.
|Gabriele Giannin (I)
|Kawasaki
|13.
|Melvin van der Voort (NL)
|Yamaha
|14.
|Filippo Fuligni (I)
|Yamaha
|15.
|Marcel Schrötter (D)
|MV Agusta
|16.
|Apiwath Wongthananon (TH)
|Yamaha
|17.
|Ibrahim Norrodin (MY)
|Honda
|18.
|Glenn van Straalen (NL)
|Yamaha
|19.
|Simone Corsi (I)
|Yamaha
|20.
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I)
|Yamaha
|21.
|Ondrej Vostatek (CZ)
|Triumph
|22.
|Anupab Sarmoon (TH)
|Yamaha
|23.
|Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR)
|MV Agusta
|24.
|Yari Montella (I)
|Ducati
|25.
|Can Öncü (TR)
|Kawasaki
|26.
|Stefano Manzi (I)
|Yamaha
|27.
|Federico Caricasulo (I)
|Ducati
|28.
|Niki Tuuli (FIN)
|Triumph
|29.
|Yeray Ruiz (E)
|Yamaha
|30.
|Khairul Idham Pawi (MY)
|Honda
|31.
|Adrian Huertas (E)
|Kawasaki