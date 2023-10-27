Jerez, FP1: Wet track - only five riders dared to take it on

When the first free practice session of the Supersport class started on Friday morning at 9.30 am, it was barely light out on the Circuit de Jerez - and still wet from the rain the previous evening and night.

Supersport 300 runner-up Jose Perez Gonzalez, wildcarding for Team D34G Ducati, did an installation lap at the start of the 45-minute session and then returned to the pits.



After ten minutes, wildcard rider Miguel Pons provided the first timed lap with 2:07 min and then increased to 2:03 min, with the rest waiting for the track to dry up further.



Pons set the inconsequential best time of 2:00.293 min, apart from him only Debise, Spinelli, Perez Gonzalez and Taccini can boast a time.