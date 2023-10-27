Jerez, FP2: World Champion dominates, Schrötter fourth

World Champion Nicolò Bulega (Ducati) dominated the first practice day of the 2023 Supersport World Championship in Jerez. While Marcel Schrötter (MV Agusta) was fourth, IDM runner-up Melvin van der Voort (Yamaha) was convincing in 8th place.

Because it rained on Thursday and during the night in Jerez, the first free practice sessions in the morning were inconsequential. In wet conditions, only five of 31 Supersport riders ventured onto the track, the best time of 2:00.293 min set by guest starter Miguel Pons had no significance - the Spaniard, by the way, rides for the Yamaha team with the appropriate name 'Zeus Motorsport'.

The second practice session took place at 13:00 local time and the conditions had improved considerably. Although there were still damp patches in all sectors, the sun was shining and the racing line was largely dry. But the conditions were deceptive, as a crash on the out-lap by Ondrej Vostatek (Triumph) showed.

In 1'48.793 min on his first flying lap, Adrian Huertas (Kawasaki) went 12 sec faster from a standing start than in the morning and with each lap the conditions improved. The Spaniard was the dominant rider in the first quarter of an hour, leading by over 1.5 sec at times. After 15 minutes Valentine Debise (Yamaha) was within 0.4 sec of the Kawasaki rider, Marcel Schrötter was 0.7 sec behind in third on his MV Agusta.

Then World Champion Nicolò Bulega took command and, with 25 minutes to go, moved into the lead with a 1:45.751min. But even the Ducati rider was still far away from the records - the lap record was set in 2021 by Dominique Aegerter on Yamaha in 1:42.329 min.

From then on, Bulega and runner-up Stefano Manzi (Yamaha) pushed each other to faster and faster times. But in 1:44,953 min only the Ducati rider stayed under the mark of 1:45 min.

In the last ten minutes most of the corners were completely dry and the riders went out on new tyres for their last attempt. Barni ace Yari Montella (Ducati) got things started with the provisional fastest lap in 1:44.467 min. But in 1:43,171 min Bulega again set the first serious lap time - the Italian leads by 1,3 sec ahead of Montella, Can Öncü (Kawasaki) and Federico Caricasulo (Ducati).

Bulega's best time withstood every attack in the last five minutes. Second place, 0.6 sec behind, went to Montella, with Manzi third. Marcel Schrötter spent the entire practice session in the top six, with his last lap in 1:44.110 min the Bavarian secured fourth place.

Guest starter and IDM runner-up Melvin van der Voort was stranded in turn 13 with a technical problem on his Yamaha after just twelve minutes. The Dutchman only went back on track shortly before the end and moved up to a solid eighth place.