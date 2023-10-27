Marcel Schrötter (MV Agusta): "Have to stop doing that".

Marcel Schrötter knows the Circuito de Jerez like the back of his hand, but this weekend is his first time there on the MV Agusta F3 800 RR. He finished the Friday practice session of the Supersport World Championship in fourth place.

The first four positions in the overall standings have already been decided before the finale in Jerez, Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Ducati) won the 2023 Supersport World Championship ahead of Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Yamaha), Marcel Schrötter (MV Agusta) and Federico Caricasulo (Althea Ducati).

In FP1 on Friday morning only five riders did a few laps because the track was wet after rain the night before and the weather forecast for the afternoon was good. Since 12 o'clock the sun has been shining in the south of Spain, in FP2 the Supersport riders found decent conditions.

Bulega dominated the second practice and stayed 0.628 sec ahead of second Yari Montella (Barni Ducati), Schrötter in fourth lost a good 9/10 sec.

The Bavarian was hit particularly hard by the useless FP1 because he had never ridden the MV Agusta in Jerez before. "We started with the base from the last race in Portimao because we have no reference from the year before," Marcel explained when meeting SPEEDWEEK.com. "The goal has to be that at some point we just change things by millimetres and not always looking for something."

The World Championship bronze medallist is satisfied with 4th place, almost a second behind Bulega gives him pause for thought. "0.9 sec behind, it's madness how fast they are," Schrötter held. "We've seen more often this year that he and his team have incredible basic speed. That means he feels extremely comfortable and the basic package fits. You work on something like that in the winter with proper tests. He was also at the test in Jerez, they have data. Manzi too, that helps. If I count with the second, then we are quite good. Unfortunately I had traffic at the end and only had the one lap, for this time. From there it's okay."

Schrötter has come to terms with the balance rule, as it has applied to MV Agusta since Magny-Cours at the beginning of September. "I was just a bit disappointed at that moment because I had a good feeling," noted the 30-year-old. "But you also have to be fair, we are not slower. We can overtake if we come out of the corner well and have slipstream. We still have good acceleration. If the FIM sees the data and thinks that's fair, then it's fair. You have to stop complaining."

Schrötter's preparation for 2024 already starts at the end of next week, when he will test for several days at Portimao as part of track days. "The aim is to try a few rough things so that we have ideas for the winter. We want to know what directions it can go in."

In January, Team MV Agusta Reparto Corse plans to test for two days in Jerez, then in February it is already the official Dorna test in Australia, where the 2024 World Championship starts on the last weekend.