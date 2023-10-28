Jerez, Superpole: Schrötter on the front row

While Nicolò Bulega secured another pole at the Supersport finale in Jerez, Marcel Schrötter put his MV Agusta in a much improved third place on the grid.

The Superpole of the 2023 Supersport World Championship took place in sunshine and a fresh 18 degrees Celsius. Because only the Superbike category has a third practice session, the Supersport riders also used the 20-minute qualifying session for set-up work. After the first free practice on Friday was useless due to wet track (only five pilots ventured on the track), almost all pilots are behind with their set-up.

However, Nicolò Bulega, who has been the world champion since Portimão, seemed to have no problems. The Ducati rider shook off fast lap times with ease in FP2, going an incredible 0.6 sec faster than second in 1:43.171 min. Marcel Schrötter in 3rd place was even 0.9 sec down on his MV Agusta.

And Bulega also caused a sensation in Superpole with his first flying lap in 1:42.567 min. As if that wasn't enough, the 23-year-old added a 1:42.130 min on the next lap and led by 0.7 sec over Federico Caricasulo (Ducati) and a full second over Schrötter after eight minutes.

At half-time, most of the riders pitted and prepared for the final attempt. The order had not changed fundamentally by then, and again it was Bulega who impressed with a 1'41.823". That was only slightly slower than the 2019 pole record, set by Randy Krummenacher on Yamaha in 1'41.775 min.

That remained the case and no other rider managed a time under 1'42 min, with Caricasulo second by 0.8 sec; Schrötter completed the front row with a strong lap time of 1'42.690 min, 0.867 min behind.

Best Yamaha rider was vice world champion Stefano Manzi with the fourth best lap time, Kawasaki rider Adrian Huertas reached sixth position. Niki Tuuli was the best Triumph rider in 15th place, while Tarran Mackenzie was only 24th on the grid for Honda.