Jerez, race 1: Schrötter crashed in fight for 2nd place

Victory in the first Supersport race in Jerez went to Nicolò Bulega (Ducati), the world champion. Marcel Schrötter (MV Agusta) bravely continued the race after a crash and still finished in the points.

According to the Superpole, Nicolò Bulega (Ducati) started the first race from pole, next to Federico Caricasulo (Ducati) and Marcel Schrötter (MV Agusta). Bahattin Sofuoglu, Schrötter's team-mate, was penalised three positions and guest starter Simone Corsi (Yamaha) was even moved to the very back because he had to fit a new engine. Miguel Pons and Emanuele Pusceddu were moved off the grid to set the correct tyre pressure in the pit lane.

At the start of the race at 12:30 p.m., the sun was shining from the sky under a light cloud cover and it was pleasantly warm at 22 degrees Celsius. The Supersport riders had 17 laps to complete.

Bulega, who was the established world champion, won the start and made off with the fastest lap times in his usual manner. When he had a cushion of more than five seconds, the Ducati rider controlled the gap to his pursuers and took his 25th victory of the season.

Caricasulo and Schrötter fought for second place. When the German crashed in lap 5, Stefano Manzi (Yamaha) took over his place. The two Italians stayed close together until the last lap, with Ten Kate rider Manzi having the better end by 0.039 sec ahead of the disappointed Caricasulo.

Because Sofuoglu also crashed, Schrötter nevertheless brought the best MV Agusta home in 15th place. The 30-year-old also owed the point to Yeray Ruiz (Yamaha), who crashed on the last lap.

Adrian Huertas was the best Kawasaki rider in sixth place, while Triumph was only ninth with Niki Tuuli. With a 48 sec gap, the unfortunate Tarran Mackenzie crossed the finish line in 19th position on the uncompetitive Honda.

This is how the race went:

Start: Bulega ahead of Caricasulo and Schrötter into the first corner. Manzi loses three positions in the second corner and is seventh. Yari Montella (Ducati) and the guest starters Pusceddu and Fuligni crashed.



Lap 1: Bulega ahead of Caricasulo and Schrötter, then Huertas, Debise and Manzi. Ibrahim Norrodin (Honda) crashed.



Lap 2: Bulega in 1'41.875 min by 1.9 sec ahead of Caricasulo and Schrötter, who are fighting for second place. Manzi fifth.



Lap 3: Bulega 0,8 sec faster than his pursuers. Manzi passes Debise for 4th.



Lap 4: Schrötter (3rd) can't find a way past Caricasulo. Manzi (4th) is slowly getting closer.



Lap 5: Schrötter brakes past Caricasulo but crashes on the turn-in. Moments later Sofuoglu crashes at the same spot. Fuligni crashes again.



Lap 6: Bulega 4,3 sec ahead of Caricasulo and Manzi. Schrötter in 22nd place.



Lap 7: Manzi passes Caricasulo for 2nd place. Crash of van der Voort and Giannini.



Lap 8: Bulega 5,5 sec ahead of Manzi and Caricasulo, who doesn't let go.



Lap 9: Bulega rides in the middle 1:43 min like his pursuers.



Lap 10: Debise is slowly closing in on Manzi (2nd) and Caricasulo (3rd). Schrötter (19th) twelve seconds behind 15th.



Lap 11: Debise (4.) loses 1,5 sec after a mistake and will not be able to fight for the podium.



Lap 12: Bulega still 5 sec ahead of Manzi and Caricasulo. Adrian Huertas (Kawasaki) in 6th, Tuuli (Triumph) is 10th.



Lap 13: Schrötter (17th) still 10 sec behind the points.



Lap 14: Manzi (2nd) pulls away a few metres from Caricasulo. Pons gives up the race in the pits. Debise (4th) under pressure from Jorge Navarro (Yamaha).



Lap 15: Schrötter in 16th, but eight seconds behind 15th.



Lap 16: Bulega ahead by 4.9 sec. Caricasulo (3rd) overtakes Manzi, but the Yamaha rider slips back through on the inside.



Last lap: Bulega wins ahead of Manzi and Caricasulo. Schrötter misses the points as 16th.