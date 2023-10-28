Jerez, race 1: Schrötter crashed in fight for 2nd place

by Kay Hettich - Automatic translation from German
Victory in the first Supersport race in Jerez went to Nicolò Bulega (Ducati), the world champion. Marcel Schrötter (MV Agusta) bravely continued the race after a crash and still finished in the points.

According to the Superpole, Nicolò Bulega (Ducati) started the first race from pole, next to Federico Caricasulo (Ducati) and Marcel Schrötter (MV Agusta). Bahattin Sofuoglu, Schrötter's team-mate, was penalised three positions and guest starter Simone Corsi (Yamaha) was even moved to the very back because he had to fit a new engine. Miguel Pons and Emanuele Pusceddu were moved off the grid to set the correct tyre pressure in the pit lane.

At the start of the race at 12:30 p.m., the sun was shining from the sky under a light cloud cover and it was pleasantly warm at 22 degrees Celsius. The Supersport riders had 17 laps to complete.

Bulega, who was the established world champion, won the start and made off with the fastest lap times in his usual manner. When he had a cushion of more than five seconds, the Ducati rider controlled the gap to his pursuers and took his 25th victory of the season.

Caricasulo and Schrötter fought for second place. When the German crashed in lap 5, Stefano Manzi (Yamaha) took over his place. The two Italians stayed close together until the last lap, with Ten Kate rider Manzi having the better end by 0.039 sec ahead of the disappointed Caricasulo.

Because Sofuoglu also crashed, Schrötter nevertheless brought the best MV Agusta home in 15th place. The 30-year-old also owed the point to Yeray Ruiz (Yamaha), who crashed on the last lap.

Adrian Huertas was the best Kawasaki rider in sixth place, while Triumph was only ninth with Niki Tuuli. With a 48 sec gap, the unfortunate Tarran Mackenzie crossed the finish line in 19th position on the uncompetitive Honda.

This is how the race went:

Start: Bulega ahead of Caricasulo and Schrötter into the first corner. Manzi loses three positions in the second corner and is seventh. Yari Montella (Ducati) and the guest starters Pusceddu and Fuligni crashed.

Lap 1: Bulega ahead of Caricasulo and Schrötter, then Huertas, Debise and Manzi. Ibrahim Norrodin (Honda) crashed.

Lap 2: Bulega in 1'41.875 min by 1.9 sec ahead of Caricasulo and Schrötter, who are fighting for second place. Manzi fifth.

Lap 3: Bulega 0,8 sec faster than his pursuers. Manzi passes Debise for 4th.

Lap 4: Schrötter (3rd) can't find a way past Caricasulo. Manzi (4th) is slowly getting closer.

Lap 5: Schrötter brakes past Caricasulo but crashes on the turn-in. Moments later Sofuoglu crashes at the same spot. Fuligni crashes again.

Lap 6: Bulega 4,3 sec ahead of Caricasulo and Manzi. Schrötter in 22nd place.

Lap 7: Manzi passes Caricasulo for 2nd place. Crash of van der Voort and Giannini.

Lap 8: Bulega 5,5 sec ahead of Manzi and Caricasulo, who doesn't let go.

Lap 9: Bulega rides in the middle 1:43 min like his pursuers.

Lap 10: Debise is slowly closing in on Manzi (2nd) and Caricasulo (3rd). Schrötter (19th) twelve seconds behind 15th.

Lap 11: Debise (4.) loses 1,5 sec after a mistake and will not be able to fight for the podium.

Lap 12: Bulega still 5 sec ahead of Manzi and Caricasulo. Adrian Huertas (Kawasaki) in 6th, Tuuli (Triumph) is 10th.

Lap 13: Schrötter (17th) still 10 sec behind the points.

Lap 14: Manzi (2nd) pulls away a few metres from Caricasulo. Pons gives up the race in the pits. Debise (4th) under pressure from Jorge Navarro (Yamaha).

Lap 15: Schrötter in 16th, but eight seconds behind 15th.

Lap 16: Bulega ahead by 4.9 sec. Caricasulo (3rd) overtakes Manzi, but the Yamaha rider slips back through on the inside.

Last lap: Bulega wins ahead of Manzi and Caricasulo. Schrötter misses the points as 16th.

Result Supersport World Championship Jerez, Race 1:
Pos Rider Bike Diff
1. Nicolo Bulega (I) Ducati
2. Stefano Manzi (I) Yamaha + 4,892 sec
3. Federico Caricasulo (I) Ducati + 4,931
4. Jorge Navarro (E) Yamaha + 8,335
5. Valentin Debise (F) Yamaha + 8,390
6. Adrian Huertas (E) Kawasaki + 11,557
7. Raffaele De Rosa (I) Ducati + 13,055
8. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I) Yamaha + 21,083
9. Niki Tuuli (FIN) Triumph + 21,234
10. Glenn van Straalen (NL) Yamaha + 21,563
11. Can Öncü (TR) Kawasaki + 26,960
12. Simone Corsi (I) Yamaha + 30,538
13. Ondrej Vostatek (CZ) Triumph + 31,920
14. Anupab Sarmoon (TH) Yamaha + 37,815
15. Marcel Schrötter (D) MV Agusta + 41,236
16. Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR) MV Agusta + 46,087
17. Apiwath Wongthananon (TH) Yamaha + 47,175
18. Oliver Bayliss (AUS) Ducati + 47,402
19. Tarran Mackenzie (GB) Honda + 48,310
20. Leonardo Taccini (I) Kawasaki + 55,720
21. Khairul Idham Pawi (MY) Honda + 57,205
22. Jose-Luis Perez(E) Ducati + > 1 min
23. Álvaro Diaz (E) Yamaha + > 1 min
24. Filippo Fuligni (I) Yamaha + > 1 min
- Yeray Ruiz (E) Yamaha
- Miguel Pons (E) Yamaha
- Melvin van der Voort (NL) Yamaha
- Gabriele Giannin (I) Kawasaki
- Ibrahim Norrodin (MY) Honda
- Yari Montella (I) Ducati
- Emanuele Pusceddu (I) Yamaha
Supersport World Championship 2023: Standings after 23 of 24 races
Pos Rider Bike Points
1. Nicolo Bulega (I) Ducati 478
2. Stefano Manzi (I) Yamaha 388
3. Marcel Schrötter (D) MV Agusta 294
4. Federico Caricasulo (I) Ducati 247
5. Valentin Debise (F) Yamaha 171
6. Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR) MV Agusta 168
7. Niki Tuuli (FIN) Triumph 158
8. Jorge Navarro (E) Yamaha 158
9. Yari Montella (I) Ducati 145
10. Raffaele De Rosa (I) Ducati 138
11. Glenn van Straalen (NL) Yamaha 127
12. Adrian Huertas (E) Kawasaki 121
13. Nicolas Spinelli (I) Yamaha 74
14. Can Öncü (TR) Kawasaki 73
15. Tom Booth-Amos (GB) Kawasaki 56
16. John McPhee (GB) Kawasaki 55
17. Tarran Mackenzie (GB) Honda 40
18. Lucas Mahias (F) Kawasaki 37
19. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I) Yamaha 37
20. Simone Corsi (I) Yamaha 27
21. Oliver Bayliss (AUS) Ducati 26
22. Tom Edwards (AUS) Yamaha 26
23. Anupab Sarmoon (TH) Yamaha 24
24. Andy Verdoia (F) Yamaha 21
25. Adam Norrodin (MY) Honda 20
26. Ondrej Vostatek (CZ) Triumph 15
27. Filippo Fuligni (I) Yamaha 10
35. Harry Truelove (GB) Triumph 5
36. Apiwath Wongthananon (TH) Yamaha 4
37. Luca Ottaviani (I) MV Agusta 4
38. Max Kofler (A) Ducati 4
39. Andreas Kofler (A) Ducati 3
40. Marco Bussolotti (I) Yamaha 2
41. Adrian Fernandez (E) Yamaha 1
42. Rhys Irwin(GB) Suzuki 1
43. Stefano Valtulini(I) Kawasaki 1
44. Luke Power (AUS) Yamaha 1