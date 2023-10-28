Marcel Schrötter (MV Agusta): Podium place thrown away

Germany's Marcel Schrötter was already assured of third place in the Supersport World Championship before the last SBK event of the year in Jerez. He gave away the podium place in the first race with a slip.

"All in all it was a positive day, which started with a strong Superpole in which I made it onto the front row of the grid," described Marcel Schrötter, who slipped behind Ducati riders Nicolo Bulega and Federico Caricasulo in third place in the first race on Saturday afternoon. Marcel was able to pick up his MV Agusta and even got a World Championship point at the finish in 15th place.

"Of course the crash and the result are not very pleasing," the 30-year-old held. "But my performance in the morning made up for it, because qualifying has always been our difficulty this year. Then I also felt very good in the first laps in the race and was in good spirits until the crash came. That was very bitter. I think we could have definitely fought for a podium finish. To throw away that chance is of course very disappointing. But the nice thing about this championship is that we have another opportunity to show our strongest side on Sunday with the second race. I'm top motivated to make up for this mistake straight away and stand on the podium to finish the season with a decent result."



The race was won by World Champion Bulega ahead of Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Yamaha) and Caricasulo.