Jerez, Race 2: Ducati win, drama for Schrötter

by Kay Hettich - Automatic translation from German
The second round in Jerez brought the 2023 Supersport World Championship to an end. World Champion Nicolò Bulega (Ducati) took the last victory in a chaotic race. Marcel Schrötter (MV Agusta) had a high-speed crash.

24 races were to be completed in the 2023 Supersport World Championship, round 2 in Jerez was the final act of an entertaining season. While the top four in the overall standings were set, the decision for 5th place between Valentin Debise (Yamaha), Bahattin Sofuoglu (MV Agusta), Niki Tuuli (Triumph) and Jorge Navarro (Yamaha) was still to be made.

The weather had worsened. The wind picked up considerably at 22 degrees and the clouds over the Circuit de Jerez thickened. Rain, however, was not forecast until the afternoon.

The first start was cancelled after three laps. It was triggered by a high-speed crash of Marcel Schrötter. The Bavarian had lost a few positions in the opening phase, in turn 13 the MV Agusta rider's front wheel apparently slipped away and the F3 800 hit the airfence at high speed. Schrötter limped away slightly bruised, but unaided.

After the airfence had been replaced, the restart took place over only seven laps and with the stand at abort. Starting from pole position was Ducati ace Nicolò Bulega, who had already crowned himself the first Next Generation World Champion in Portimão. After crashes in the first race and in the warm-up, Yari Montella (Ducati), Apiwath Wongthananon (Yamaha) and Emanuele Pusceddu (Yamaha) as well as Miguel Pons (Yamaha) were absent due to technical problems. Also out were Schrötter, Bahattin Sofuoglu (MV Agusta) and Ondrej Vostatek (Triumph) who crashed in the first start.

The start was won by Bulega, who in his usual manner opened up a comfortable lead over his pursuers and took the last Supersport victory of the 2023 season.

Stefano Manzi (Yamaha) and Can Öncü (Kawasaki) had an interesting battle for second place. The Turkish rider rode his best race since his serious accident in Assen, when he was cleared by Yari Montella (Ducati). In the end, his strength was not enough and Öncü finished third behind the runner-up.

With 6th place, Debise secured fifth place in the World Championship. Niki Tuuli scored points in his last race for Triumph in twelfth position. Thanks to numerous retirements, Tarran Mackenzie also made it into the points in 14th position on the weak Honda.

This is how the race went:

Start: Bulega ahead of Manzi and Caricasulo into the first corner, then Öncü and De Rosa.

Lap 1: Bulega 0.6 sec ahead of Manzi and 1 sec ahead of Öncü. Diaz in the gravel and lines up again at the end of the field.

Lap 2: Bulega 0.9 sec ahead of Öncu, who overtakes Manzi in 1:42.559 min. Debise and Caricasulo fight for 4th place.

Lap 3: Manzi and Öncü fighting for 2nd place - it is the best race of the Turk since his accident.

Lap 4: Bulega 1,4 sec ahead of Manzi and 1,6 sec ahead of Öncü. Huertas has fought his way up to 4th place. Crash De Rosa (Ducati).

Lap 5: Only Bulega rides under 1:43 min. Crash Ibrahim Norrodin.

Lap 6: Manzi bites at Bulega, but the Ducati rider controls the gap.

Last lap: Bulega wins ahead of Manzi and Öncü. Tuuli in 12th place, Mackenzie 14th.

Result Supersport World Championship Jerez, Race 2:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Nicolo Bulega (I) Ducati
2. Stefano Manzi (I) Yamaha + 1,478 sec
3. Can Öncü (TR) Kawasaki + 2,459
4. Adrian Huertas (E) Kawasaki + 3,709
5. Federico Caricasulo (I) Ducati + 4,287
6. Valentin Debise (F) Yamaha + 4,470
7. Glenn van Straalen (NL) Yamaha + 6,447
8. Yeray Ruiz (E) Yamaha + 6,619
9. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I) Yamaha + 8,482
10. Simone Corsi (I) Yamaha + 8,593
11. Jorge Navarro (E) Yamaha + 8,772
12. Niki Tuuli (FIN) Triumph + 9,498
13. Melvin van der Voort (NL) Yamaha + 11,475
14. Tarran Mackenzie (GB) Honda + 15,974
15. Jose-Luis Perez (E) Ducati + 16,240
16. Filippo Fuligni (I) Yamaha + 17,812
17. Anupab Sarmoon (TH) Yamaha + 18,074
18. Oliver Bayliss (AUS) Ducati + 18,085
19. Khairul Idham Pawi (MY) Honda + 20,832
20. Leonardo Taccini (I) Kawasaki + 23,915
21. Álvaro Diaz (E) Yamaha + 35,341
22. Raffaele De Rosa (I) Ducati + > 1 min
- Ibrahim Norrodin (MY) Honda
- Gabriele Giannin (I) Kawasaki
Result Supersport World Championship Jerez, Race 1:
Pos Rider Bike Diff
1. Nicolo Bulega (I) Ducati
2. Stefano Manzi (I) Yamaha + 4,892 sec
3. Federico Caricasulo (I) Ducati + 4,931
4. Jorge Navarro (E) Yamaha + 8,335
5. Valentin Debise (F) Yamaha + 8,390
6. Adrian Huertas (E) Kawasaki + 11,557
7. Raffaele De Rosa (I) Ducati + 13,055
8. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I) Yamaha + 21,083
9. Niki Tuuli (FIN) Triumph + 21,234
10. Glenn van Straalen (NL) Yamaha + 21,563
11. Can Öncü (TR) Kawasaki + 26,960
12. Simone Corsi (I) Yamaha + 30,538
13. Ondrej Vostatek (CZ) Triumph + 31,920
14. Anupab Sarmoon (TH) Yamaha + 37,815
15. Marcel Schrötter (D) MV Agusta + 41,236
16. Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR) MV Agusta + 46,087
17. Apiwath Wongthananon (TH) Yamaha + 47,175
18. Oliver Bayliss (AUS) Ducati + 47,402
19. Tarran Mackenzie (GB) Honda + 48,310
20. Leonardo Taccini (I) Kawasaki + 55,720
21. Khairul Idham Pawi (MY) Honda + 57,205
22. Jose-Luis Perez (E) Ducati + > 1 min
23. Álvaro Diaz (E) Yamaha + > 1 min
24. Filippo Fuligni (I) Yamaha + > 1 min
- Yeray Ruiz (E) Yamaha
- Miguel Pons (E) Yamaha
- Melvin van der Voort (NL) Yamaha
- Gabriele Giannin (I) Kawasaki
- Ibrahim Norrodin (MY) Honda
- Yari Montella (I) Ducati
- Emanuele Pusceddu (I) Yamaha
Supersport World Championship 2023: Final standings after 24 of 24 races
Pos Rider Bike Points
1. Nicolo Bulega (I) Ducati 503
2. Stefano Manzi (I) Yamaha 408
3. Marcel Schrötter (D) MV Agusta 294
4. Federico Caricasulo (I) Ducati 258
5. Valentin Debise (F) Yamaha 181
6. Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR) MV Agusta 168
7. Jorge Navarro (E) Yamaha 163
8. Niki Tuuli (FIN) Triumph 162
9. Yari Montella (I) Ducati 145
10. Raffaele De Rosa (I) Ducati 138
11. Glenn van Straalen (NL) Yamaha 136
12. Adrian Huertas (E) Kawasaki 134
13. Can Öncü (TR) Kawasaki 89
14. Nicolas Spinelli (I) Yamaha 74
15. Tom Booth-Amos (GB) Kawasaki 56
16. John McPhee (GB) Kawasaki 55
17. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I) Yamaha 44
18. Tarran Mackenzie (GB) Honda 42
19. Lucas Mahias (F) Kawasaki 37
20. Simone Corsi (I) Yamaha 33
21. Oliver Bayliss (AUS) Ducati 26
22. Tom Edwards (AUS) Yamaha 26
23. Anupab Sarmoon (TH) Yamaha 24
24. Andy Verdoia (F) Yamaha 21
25. Adam Norrodin (MY) Honda 20
26. Yeray Ruiz (E) Yamaha 18
27. Ondrej Vostatek (CZ) Triumph 15
28. Filippo Fuligni (I) Yamaha 10
29. Federico Fuligni (I) Ducati 10
30. Thomas Gradinger (A) Yamaha 10
31. Andrea Mantovani (I) Yamaha 9
32. Johan Gimbert (F) Yamaha 9
33. Simon Jespersen (DK) Yamaha 6
34. Álvaro Diaz (E) Yamaha 6
35. Harry Truelove (GB) Triumph 5
36. Apiwath Wongthananon (TH) Yamaha 4
37. Luca Ottaviani (I) MV Agusta 4
38. Max Kofler (A) Ducati 4
39. Andreas Kofler (A) Ducati 3
40. Melvin van der Voort (NL) Yamaha 3
41. Marco Bussolotti (I) Yamaha 2
42. Adrian Fernandez (E) Yamaha 1
43. Rhys Irwin(GB) Suzuki 1
44. Stefano Valtulini(I) Kawasaki 1