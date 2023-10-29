Jerez, Race 2: Ducati win, drama for Schrötter

The second round in Jerez brought the 2023 Supersport World Championship to an end. World Champion Nicolò Bulega (Ducati) took the last victory in a chaotic race. Marcel Schrötter (MV Agusta) had a high-speed crash.

24 races were to be completed in the 2023 Supersport World Championship, round 2 in Jerez was the final act of an entertaining season. While the top four in the overall standings were set, the decision for 5th place between Valentin Debise (Yamaha), Bahattin Sofuoglu (MV Agusta), Niki Tuuli (Triumph) and Jorge Navarro (Yamaha) was still to be made.

The weather had worsened. The wind picked up considerably at 22 degrees and the clouds over the Circuit de Jerez thickened. Rain, however, was not forecast until the afternoon.

The first start was cancelled after three laps. It was triggered by a high-speed crash of Marcel Schrötter. The Bavarian had lost a few positions in the opening phase, in turn 13 the MV Agusta rider's front wheel apparently slipped away and the F3 800 hit the airfence at high speed. Schrötter limped away slightly bruised, but unaided.

After the airfence had been replaced, the restart took place over only seven laps and with the stand at abort. Starting from pole position was Ducati ace Nicolò Bulega, who had already crowned himself the first Next Generation World Champion in Portimão. After crashes in the first race and in the warm-up, Yari Montella (Ducati), Apiwath Wongthananon (Yamaha) and Emanuele Pusceddu (Yamaha) as well as Miguel Pons (Yamaha) were absent due to technical problems. Also out were Schrötter, Bahattin Sofuoglu (MV Agusta) and Ondrej Vostatek (Triumph) who crashed in the first start.

The start was won by Bulega, who in his usual manner opened up a comfortable lead over his pursuers and took the last Supersport victory of the 2023 season.

Stefano Manzi (Yamaha) and Can Öncü (Kawasaki) had an interesting battle for second place. The Turkish rider rode his best race since his serious accident in Assen, when he was cleared by Yari Montella (Ducati). In the end, his strength was not enough and Öncü finished third behind the runner-up.

With 6th place, Debise secured fifth place in the World Championship. Niki Tuuli scored points in his last race for Triumph in twelfth position. Thanks to numerous retirements, Tarran Mackenzie also made it into the points in 14th position on the weak Honda.

This is how the race went:

Start: Bulega ahead of Manzi and Caricasulo into the first corner, then Öncü and De Rosa.



Lap 1: Bulega 0.6 sec ahead of Manzi and 1 sec ahead of Öncü. Diaz in the gravel and lines up again at the end of the field.



Lap 2: Bulega 0.9 sec ahead of Öncu, who overtakes Manzi in 1:42.559 min. Debise and Caricasulo fight for 4th place.



Lap 3: Manzi and Öncü fighting for 2nd place - it is the best race of the Turk since his accident.



Lap 4: Bulega 1,4 sec ahead of Manzi and 1,6 sec ahead of Öncü. Huertas has fought his way up to 4th place. Crash De Rosa (Ducati).



Lap 5: Only Bulega rides under 1:43 min. Crash Ibrahim Norrodin.



Lap 6: Manzi bites at Bulega, but the Ducati rider controls the gap.



Last lap: Bulega wins ahead of Manzi and Öncü. Tuuli in 12th place, Mackenzie 14th.