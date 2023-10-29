Brake failure: Schrötter jumped off at 200 km/h

Marcel Schrötter (MV Agusta) started strongly into the last weekend of the Supersport World Championship in Jerez in southern Spain with third place on the grid. In the races everything went wrong, the Bavarian crashed twice.

In the first race on Saturday, Marcel Schrötter saw the chequered flag in 15th place and collected a point for that, but he had previously slipped in third place. In the second race on Sunday, the 30-year-old was again in third position behind Ducati riders Nicolo Bulega and Federico Caricasulo, but was then overtaken by Raffaele De Rosa and Stefano Manzi.

Schrötter was fifth on lap 3 when his bike crashed into the airfences in turn 13, causing them to deflate and the race had to be stopped. Because Marcel did not make it back to the pits with his F3 800 RR within the prescribed time, he was not eligible for the later restart.

"I had no brake," Schrötter told SPEEDWEEK.com in the pit of his team MV Agusta Reparto Corse. "I hit nothing, there was no brake pressure. I didn't have much time and tried to give everything with the rear brake. But I wasn't sure if I could do it at that speed - there you are going full throttle at a good 200 km/h in fourth gear. When it went into the gravel I dropped off the bike, that was the right decision."

Schrötter has pain in his left foot and his leather suit is badly battered. In the end he was lucky with this scary crash, he will be able to participate in the test rides at the end of next week in Portimao.

In the overall world championship standings, Schrötter was already in third place behind Bulega and Manzi before the Jerez weekend.