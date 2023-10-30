Still: Ten Kate Yamaha the best SSP team in 2023

Stefano Manzi took the maximum possible results with two second places at the 2023 Supersport World Championship finale in Jerez. The Italian finished the season as runner-up and made Ten Kate Yamaha the best in the world.

Stefano Manzi rode a fantastic season: four victories, eleven second places and two third places add up to 408 points, which, however, were not enough to win the 2023 Supersport World Championship. The Yamaha rider's problem was Ducati ace Nicolò Bulega, who celebrated an unbelievable 16 victories and took an early commanding win of the season in Portimão.

"With results like that you are normally world champion, but I have a big gap of 95 points. I simply won too few races," Manzi shrugged his shoulders in conversation with SPEEDWEEK.com. "Even second places were not easy to realise against the next-generation bikes - not only the Ducati, but also the MV Agusta. They overtake me on the straights and I have to brake later to take back the position. It's not easy to find a gap to overtake, even on a track like Jerez."

The Yamaha rider continued, "Nicolò had a damn good year, especially compared to other Ducati riders. When I compare the two of us, I think our bikes are the crucial difference and not the riding or mistakes. Many people think I'm the favourite for the championship next year, but Montella, for example, has improved over the course of the season and Marcel is also fast and consistent. I hope to win the world championship, but every year writes its own story."

However, Manzi and the Ten-Kate team will not end the season empty-handed. The Italian's two second places in Jerez were enough to win the team championship for the third year in a row. His teammate Jorge Navarro's share was much lower at 163 points (18pts in Jerez).

"This brings to an end our season with two new riders, in which we finally finished second with Stefano and seventh with Jorge, and together won the team championship. From this we can deduce that we had a successful season," team manager Kervin Bos was pleased to say. "I'd like to thank our partners and sponsors most of all, because it's through their support that we can achieve this, but also the people at Ten Kate back home who work behind the scenes to make sure we always have the best material."