Still: Ten Kate Yamaha the best SSP team in 2023
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Stefano Manzi rode a fantastic season: four victories, eleven second places and two third places add up to 408 points, which, however, were not enough to win the 2023 Supersport World Championship. The Yamaha rider's problem was Ducati ace Nicolò Bulega, who celebrated an unbelievable 16 victories and took an early commanding win of the season in Portimão.
"With results like that you are normally world champion, but I have a big gap of 95 points. I simply won too few races," Manzi shrugged his shoulders in conversation with SPEEDWEEK.com. "Even second places were not easy to realise against the next-generation bikes - not only the Ducati, but also the MV Agusta. They overtake me on the straights and I have to brake later to take back the position. It's not easy to find a gap to overtake, even on a track like Jerez."
The Yamaha rider continued, "Nicolò had a damn good year, especially compared to other Ducati riders. When I compare the two of us, I think our bikes are the crucial difference and not the riding or mistakes. Many people think I'm the favourite for the championship next year, but Montella, for example, has improved over the course of the season and Marcel is also fast and consistent. I hope to win the world championship, but every year writes its own story."
However, Manzi and the Ten-Kate team will not end the season empty-handed. The Italian's two second places in Jerez were enough to win the team championship for the third year in a row. His teammate Jorge Navarro's share was much lower at 163 points (18pts in Jerez).
"This brings to an end our season with two new riders, in which we finally finished second with Stefano and seventh with Jorge, and together won the team championship. From this we can deduce that we had a successful season," team manager Kervin Bos was pleased to say. "I'd like to thank our partners and sponsors most of all, because it's through their support that we can achieve this, but also the people at Ten Kate back home who work behind the scenes to make sure we always have the best material."
|Result Supersport World Championship Jerez, Race 2:
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Diff
|1.
|Nicolo Bulega (I)
|Ducati
|2.
|Stefano Manzi (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 1,478 sec
|3.
|Can Öncü (TR)
|Kawasaki
|+ 2,459
|4.
|Adrian Huertas (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 3,709
|5.
|Federico Caricasulo (I)
|Ducati
|+ 4,287
|6.
|Valentin Debise (F)
|Yamaha
|+ 4,470
|7.
|Glenn van Straalen (NL)
|Yamaha
|+ 6,447
|8.
|Yeray Ruiz (E)
|Yamaha
|+ 6,619
|9.
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 8,482
|10.
|Simone Corsi (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 8,593
|11.
|Jorge Navarro (E)
|Yamaha
|+ 8,772
|12.
|Niki Tuuli (FIN)
|Triumph
|+ 9,498
|13.
|Melvin van der Voort (NL)
|Yamaha
|+ 11,475
|14.
|Tarran Mackenzie (GB)
|Honda
|+ 15,974
|15.
|Jose-Luis Perez (E)
|Ducati
|+ 16,240
|16.
|Filippo Fuligni (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 17,812
|17.
|Anupab Sarmoon (TH)
|Yamaha
|+ 18,074
|18.
|Oliver Bayliss (AUS)
|Ducati
|+ 18,085
|19.
|Khairul Idham Pawi (MY)
|Honda
|+ 20,832
|20.
|Leonardo Taccini (I)
|Kawasaki
|+ 23,915
|21.
|Álvaro Diaz (E)
|Yamaha
|+ 35,341
|22.
|Raffaele De Rosa (I)
|Ducati
|+ > 1 min
|-
|Ibrahim Norrodin (MY)
|Honda
|-
|Gabriele Giannin (I)
|Kawasaki
|Result Supersport World Championship Jerez, Race 1:
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Diff
|1.
|Nicolo Bulega (I)
|Ducati
|2.
|Stefano Manzi (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 4,892 sec
|3.
|Federico Caricasulo (I)
|Ducati
|+ 4,931
|4.
|Jorge Navarro (E)
|Yamaha
|+ 8,335
|5.
|Valentin Debise (F)
|Yamaha
|+ 8,390
|6.
|Adrian Huertas (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 11,557
|7.
|Raffaele De Rosa (I)
|Ducati
|+ 13,055
|8.
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 21,083
|9.
|Niki Tuuli (FIN)
|Triumph
|+ 21,234
|10.
|Glenn van Straalen (NL)
|Yamaha
|+ 21,563
|11.
|Can Öncü (TR)
|Kawasaki
|+ 26,960
|12.
|Simone Corsi (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 30,538
|13.
|Ondrej Vostatek (CZ)
|Triumph
|+ 31,920
|14.
|Anupab Sarmoon (TH)
|Yamaha
|+ 37,815
|15.
|Marcel Schrötter (D)
|MV Agusta
|+ 41,236
|16.
|Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR)
|MV Agusta
|+ 46,087
|17.
|Apiwath Wongthananon (TH)
|Yamaha
|+ 47,175
|18.
|Oliver Bayliss (AUS)
|Ducati
|+ 47,402
|19.
|Tarran Mackenzie (GB)
|Honda
|+ 48,310
|20.
|Leonardo Taccini (I)
|Kawasaki
|+ 55,720
|21.
|Khairul Idham Pawi (MY)
|Honda
|+ 57,205
|22.
|Jose-Luis Perez (E)
|Ducati
|+ > 1 min
|23.
|Álvaro Diaz (E)
|Yamaha
|+ > 1 min
|24.
|Filippo Fuligni (I)
|Yamaha
|+ > 1 min
|-
|Yeray Ruiz (E)
|Yamaha
|-
|Miguel Pons (E)
|Yamaha
|-
|Melvin van der Voort (NL)
|Yamaha
|-
|Gabriele Giannin (I)
|Kawasaki
|-
|Ibrahim Norrodin (MY)
|Honda
|-
|Yari Montella (I)
|Ducati
|-
|Emanuele Pusceddu (I)
|Yamaha
|Supersport World Championship 2023: Final standings after 24 of 24 races
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1.
|Nicolo Bulega (I)
|Ducati
|503
|2.
|Stefano Manzi (I)
|Yamaha
|408
|3.
|Marcel Schrötter (D)
|MV Agusta
|294
|4.
|Federico Caricasulo (I)
|Ducati
|258
|5.
|Valentin Debise (F)
|Yamaha
|181
|6.
|Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR)
|MV Agusta
|168
|7.
|Jorge Navarro (E)
|Yamaha
|163
|8.
|Niki Tuuli (FIN)
|Triumph
|162
|9.
|Yari Montella (I)
|Ducati
|145
|10.
|Raffaele De Rosa (I)
|Ducati
|138
|11.
|Glenn van Straalen (NL)
|Yamaha
|136
|12.
|Adrian Huertas (E)
|Kawasaki
|134
|13.
|Can Öncü (TR)
|Kawasaki
|89
|14.
|Nicolas Spinelli (I)
|Yamaha
|74
|15.
|Tom Booth-Amos (GB)
|Kawasaki
|56
|16.
|John McPhee (GB)
|Kawasaki
|55
|17.
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I)
|Yamaha
|44
|18.
|Tarran Mackenzie (GB)
|Honda
|42
|19.
|Lucas Mahias (F)
|Kawasaki
|37
|20.
|Simone Corsi (I)
|Yamaha
|33
|21.
|Oliver Bayliss (AUS)
|Ducati
|26
|22.
|Tom Edwards (AUS)
|Yamaha
|26
|23.
|Anupab Sarmoon (TH)
|Yamaha
|24
|24.
|Andy Verdoia (F)
|Yamaha
|21
|25.
|Adam Norrodin (MY)
|Honda
|20
|26.
|Yeray Ruiz (E)
|Yamaha
|18
|27.
|Ondrej Vostatek (CZ)
|Triumph
|15
|28.
|Filippo Fuligni (I)
|Yamaha
|10
|29.
|Federico Fuligni (I)
|Ducati
|10
|30.
|Thomas Gradinger (A)
|Yamaha
|10
|31.
|Andrea Mantovani (I)
|Yamaha
|9
|32.
|Johan Gimbert (F)
|Yamaha
|9
|33.
|Simon Jespersen (DK)
|Yamaha
|6
|34.
|Álvaro Diaz (E)
|Yamaha
|6
|35.
|Harry Truelove (GB)
|Triumph
|5
|36.
|Apiwath Wongthananon (TH)
|Yamaha
|4
|37.
|Luca Ottaviani (I)
|MV Agusta
|4
|38.
|Max Kofler (A)
|Ducati
|4
|39.
|Andreas Kofler (A)
|Ducati
|3
|40.
|Melvin van der Voort (NL)
|Yamaha
|3
|41.
|Marco Bussolotti (I)
|Yamaha
|2
|42.
|Adrian Fernandez (E)
|Yamaha
|1
|43.
|Rhys Irwin(GB)
|Suzuki
|1
|44.
|Stefano Valtulini(I)
|Kawasaki
|1