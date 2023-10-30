Still: Ten Kate Yamaha the best SSP team in 2023

by Kay Hettich
Ten-Kate-Racing

Stefano Manzi took the maximum possible results with two second places at the 2023 Supersport World Championship finale in Jerez. The Italian finished the season as runner-up and made Ten Kate Yamaha the best in the world.

Stefano Manzi rode a fantastic season: four victories, eleven second places and two third places add up to 408 points, which, however, were not enough to win the 2023 Supersport World Championship. The Yamaha rider's problem was Ducati ace Nicolò Bulega, who celebrated an unbelievable 16 victories and took an early commanding win of the season in Portimão.

"With results like that you are normally world champion, but I have a big gap of 95 points. I simply won too few races," Manzi shrugged his shoulders in conversation with SPEEDWEEK.com. "Even second places were not easy to realise against the next-generation bikes - not only the Ducati, but also the MV Agusta. They overtake me on the straights and I have to brake later to take back the position. It's not easy to find a gap to overtake, even on a track like Jerez."

The Yamaha rider continued, "Nicolò had a damn good year, especially compared to other Ducati riders. When I compare the two of us, I think our bikes are the crucial difference and not the riding or mistakes. Many people think I'm the favourite for the championship next year, but Montella, for example, has improved over the course of the season and Marcel is also fast and consistent. I hope to win the world championship, but every year writes its own story."

However, Manzi and the Ten-Kate team will not end the season empty-handed. The Italian's two second places in Jerez were enough to win the team championship for the third year in a row. His teammate Jorge Navarro's share was much lower at 163 points (18pts in Jerez).

"This brings to an end our season with two new riders, in which we finally finished second with Stefano and seventh with Jorge, and together won the team championship. From this we can deduce that we had a successful season," team manager Kervin Bos was pleased to say. "I'd like to thank our partners and sponsors most of all, because it's through their support that we can achieve this, but also the people at Ten Kate back home who work behind the scenes to make sure we always have the best material."

Result Supersport World Championship Jerez, Race 2:
Pos Rider Bike Diff
1. Nicolo Bulega (I) Ducati
2. Stefano Manzi (I) Yamaha + 1,478 sec
3. Can Öncü (TR) Kawasaki + 2,459
4. Adrian Huertas (E) Kawasaki + 3,709
5. Federico Caricasulo (I) Ducati + 4,287
6. Valentin Debise (F) Yamaha + 4,470
7. Glenn van Straalen (NL) Yamaha + 6,447
8. Yeray Ruiz (E) Yamaha + 6,619
9. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I) Yamaha + 8,482
10. Simone Corsi (I) Yamaha + 8,593
11. Jorge Navarro (E) Yamaha + 8,772
12. Niki Tuuli (FIN) Triumph + 9,498
13. Melvin van der Voort (NL) Yamaha + 11,475
14. Tarran Mackenzie (GB) Honda + 15,974
15. Jose-Luis Perez (E) Ducati + 16,240
16. Filippo Fuligni (I) Yamaha + 17,812
17. Anupab Sarmoon (TH) Yamaha + 18,074
18. Oliver Bayliss (AUS) Ducati + 18,085
19. Khairul Idham Pawi (MY) Honda + 20,832
20. Leonardo Taccini (I) Kawasaki + 23,915
21. Álvaro Diaz (E) Yamaha + 35,341
22. Raffaele De Rosa (I) Ducati + > 1 min
- Ibrahim Norrodin (MY) Honda
- Gabriele Giannin (I) Kawasaki
Result Supersport World Championship Jerez, Race 1:
Pos Rider Bike Diff
1. Nicolo Bulega (I) Ducati
2. Stefano Manzi (I) Yamaha + 4,892 sec
3. Federico Caricasulo (I) Ducati + 4,931
4. Jorge Navarro (E) Yamaha + 8,335
5. Valentin Debise (F) Yamaha + 8,390
6. Adrian Huertas (E) Kawasaki + 11,557
7. Raffaele De Rosa (I) Ducati + 13,055
8. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I) Yamaha + 21,083
9. Niki Tuuli (FIN) Triumph + 21,234
10. Glenn van Straalen (NL) Yamaha + 21,563
11. Can Öncü (TR) Kawasaki + 26,960
12. Simone Corsi (I) Yamaha + 30,538
13. Ondrej Vostatek (CZ) Triumph + 31,920
14. Anupab Sarmoon (TH) Yamaha + 37,815
15. Marcel Schrötter (D) MV Agusta + 41,236
16. Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR) MV Agusta + 46,087
17. Apiwath Wongthananon (TH) Yamaha + 47,175
18. Oliver Bayliss (AUS) Ducati + 47,402
19. Tarran Mackenzie (GB) Honda + 48,310
20. Leonardo Taccini (I) Kawasaki + 55,720
21. Khairul Idham Pawi (MY) Honda + 57,205
22. Jose-Luis Perez (E) Ducati + > 1 min
23. Álvaro Diaz (E) Yamaha + > 1 min
24. Filippo Fuligni (I) Yamaha + > 1 min
- Yeray Ruiz (E) Yamaha
- Miguel Pons (E) Yamaha
- Melvin van der Voort (NL) Yamaha
- Gabriele Giannin (I) Kawasaki
- Ibrahim Norrodin (MY) Honda
- Yari Montella (I) Ducati
- Emanuele Pusceddu (I) Yamaha
Supersport World Championship 2023: Final standings after 24 of 24 races
Pos Rider Bike Points
1. Nicolo Bulega (I) Ducati 503
2. Stefano Manzi (I) Yamaha 408
3. Marcel Schrötter (D) MV Agusta 294
4. Federico Caricasulo (I) Ducati 258
5. Valentin Debise (F) Yamaha 181
6. Bahattin Sofuoglu (TR) MV Agusta 168
7. Jorge Navarro (E) Yamaha 163
8. Niki Tuuli (FIN) Triumph 162
9. Yari Montella (I) Ducati 145
10. Raffaele De Rosa (I) Ducati 138
11. Glenn van Straalen (NL) Yamaha 136
12. Adrian Huertas (E) Kawasaki 134
13. Can Öncü (TR) Kawasaki 89
14. Nicolas Spinelli (I) Yamaha 74
15. Tom Booth-Amos (GB) Kawasaki 56
16. John McPhee (GB) Kawasaki 55
17. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (I) Yamaha 44
18. Tarran Mackenzie (GB) Honda 42
19. Lucas Mahias (F) Kawasaki 37
20. Simone Corsi (I) Yamaha 33
21. Oliver Bayliss (AUS) Ducati 26
22. Tom Edwards (AUS) Yamaha 26
23. Anupab Sarmoon (TH) Yamaha 24
24. Andy Verdoia (F) Yamaha 21
25. Adam Norrodin (MY) Honda 20
26. Yeray Ruiz (E) Yamaha 18
27. Ondrej Vostatek (CZ) Triumph 15
28. Filippo Fuligni (I) Yamaha 10
29. Federico Fuligni (I) Ducati 10
30. Thomas Gradinger (A) Yamaha 10
31. Andrea Mantovani (I) Yamaha 9
32. Johan Gimbert (F) Yamaha 9
33. Simon Jespersen (DK) Yamaha 6
34. Álvaro Diaz (E) Yamaha 6
35. Harry Truelove (GB) Triumph 5
36. Apiwath Wongthananon (TH) Yamaha 4
37. Luca Ottaviani (I) MV Agusta 4
38. Max Kofler (A) Ducati 4
39. Andreas Kofler (A) Ducati 3
40. Melvin van der Voort (NL) Yamaha 3
41. Marco Bussolotti (I) Yamaha 2
42. Adrian Fernandez (E) Yamaha 1
43. Rhys Irwin(GB) Suzuki 1
44. Stefano Valtulini(I) Kawasaki 1