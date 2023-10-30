Fix: Caricasulo joins new MV Agusta team

Regular readers of SPEEDWEEK.com already know how the new MV Agusta team Motozoo will be positioned in the 2024 Supersport World Championship. A few minutes ago, top rider Federico Caricasulo was officially confirmed.

Team Motozoo Racing has been active in the Supersport World Championship since 2021, so far rather unsuccessfully with the Kawasaki ZX-6R. But since the beginning of October, regular readers of SPEEDWEEK.com have known about team boss Fabio Uccelli's plans to switch to MV Agusta. So instead of just two, we will see four of the picture-perfect and competitive F3 800s next year. As World Championship third-placed Marcel Schrötter confirmed the performance of the three-cylinder bike.

Motozoo had already extended the contract with the Australian Luke Power weeks ago, and the Italian Federico Caricasulo is supposed to provide appealing results - SPEEDWEEK.com also reported on this in mid-October. The 27-year-old finished this year's season with the Ducati team Althea Racing in fourth place in the World Championship and achieved one victory and seven top-3 finishes. In total, Caricasulo has won seven intermediate category races since 2016.

"Caricasulo is a top-class and established Supersport rider and will be a great asset to the team. With our new bike, the MV Agusta F3 800 RR, which is already competitive, he will undoubtedly help us achieve top results," Uccelli is convinced. "Despite his young age, he brings a wealth of experience. The coming season is very exciting for us, albeit with some challenges. We expect a steep learning curve and are looking forward to the first tests."

After Honda (2016), Yamaha (2017-2019, 2021) and Ducati (2022/2023), MV Agusta will be the fourth manufacturer with whom Caricasulo will compete in the Supersport World Championship.

"I am thrilled to have reached an agreement with Motozoo Me Air Racing for the 2024 Supersport season. We will use the highly rated MV Agusta F3 800 RR, which I believe can be used to challenge Ducati," opined the Italian. "With a strong, professional and well-prepared team, we have all the necessary ingredients for an excellent package with which we can consistently fight for the podium. I am determined to achieve a top-3 finish. We definitely have what it takes."