Yamaha top team sought reference: Valentin Debise helped

Evan Bros is one of the best addresses in the supersport paddock, but without a top rider, the Yamaha team ended up nowhere in 2023. The Evangelista brothers put Valentin Debise on the R6 to find out where they stood.

Evan Bros is an established team in the Supersport World Championship and has been battling at the top since switching from Honda to Yamaha in 2019. They won the world championship with Randy Krummenacher in the first year and Andrea Locatelli in 2020. Steven Odendaal and Lorenzo Baldassarri were runners-up in 2021 and 2022.

In the 2023 Supersport World Championship, however, the internationally inexperienced Andrea Mantovani was a rider who did not have the quality of his predecessors. The 29-year-old scored just nine points in six meetings, after which the team parted ways. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (from Most), who was brought in as a replacement, did not have an easy time without testing and did not make it anywhere near the podium until the end of the season. His best finish was 6th place in the second race at Magny-Cours.

Team boss Fabio Evangelista put the experienced Valentin Debise on the bike at the Jerez test in order to assess the situation. The Frenchman rode for GMT94 Yamaha this year, achieving two podium finishes and regularly crossing the finish line in the top six in fifth place in the World Championship.

"We put ourselves to the test and sent a new rider out onto the track," explained Evangelista. "We want to win races and as we had no information or references, we decided to do this day together with Valentin. We have not yet decided who will be our driver next year. At the moment, we are only thinking about getting the best out of the test, which is very important for us from a technical point of view."

One thing is certain: Evan Bros will continue with Yamaha next year. Debise proved that the team's R6 is still one of the best at the Jerez test. The 31-year-old only rode on Wednesday, but set decent lap times after just a few laps, recording a best time of 1:43.084 minutes. He was only marginally faster on his usual bike on the race weekend.