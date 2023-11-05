Marcel Schrötter unsure: The right decision?

As there was no space for the test in Jerez, the MV Agusta Reparto Corse team travelled to Portimao. There, Marcel Schrötter, who finished third in the Supersport World Championship, set the course for 2024.

Numerous teams from the Superbike World Championship rode in Jerez last week on Tuesday and Wednesday, where the MotoGP test teams from Honda, Aprilia and Ducati were also out and about, as well as the Supersport World Championship riders Adrian Huertas, for the first time for Aruba.it Ducati, and Valentin Debise, on trial for Evan Bros Yamaha.

Team MV Agusta Reparto Corse, with riders Marcel Schrötter and Bahattin Sofuoglu, did not get a grid position and moved to Portimao to set the course for 2024 with the last test of the season.

However, this was not an exclusive test for world championship riders, but a normal track day. Once the bad weather had cleared over the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve in the hinterland of Portimao, Schrötter was able to gather some information.

"It started on Thursday afternoon with just two laps, but the weather improved a little on Friday," said Marcel, who has finished on the podium seven times this year and finished third in the World Championship. "There were three sessions, which we were able to utilise quite well. On Saturday it was okay until 2pm and we were able to ride properly in each of the 20-minute sessions. For a long time there were a lot of damp patches and the lap times were far too far away from race trim. From that point of view, it was a difficult test. Nevertheless, we were able to gather some important and good information. We are not sure about other things, hopefully we will make the right decisions. I'm already looking forward to the first real tests in January."