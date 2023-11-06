Althea Racing: Two Supersport Ducati, new riders

The Ducati team Althea Racing is expanding to two motorbikes for the 2024 Supersport World Championship. Genesio Bevilacqua's choice of rider is surprising and oscillates between opportunity and risk.

The next-generation regulations established in the Supersport World Championship convinced Genesio Bevilacqua to return his Althea team to the Superbike paddock in 2022. The ceramics entrepreneur put a top rider on the V2 Ducati in Federico Caricasulo. The Italian finished fifth in the World Championship in his first year and fourth in 2023 with one win and seven podium finishes. While Althea Racing is repositioning itself for the 2024 season, Caricasulo has signed with Motozoo Racing, which is switching from Kawasaki to MV Agusta.

Althea Racing will double its commitment next year and field two Ducati. Two Supersport rookies from the Spanish Moto2 series, also known as the Moto2 European Championship, will be used. The signing of Niccolò Antonelli and Piotr Biesiekirski comes as a surprise to Bevilacqua, whose team will operate as the 'Ecosantagata Althea Racing Team' next season.

Antonelli is better known internationally, having competed in the Moto3 World Championship between 2012 and 2021 and one season in the Moto2 World Championship in 2022. The 27-year-old has four Moto3 victories to his name; he finished the 2023 Moto2 European Championship in eleventh place with one podium. In contrast, the 22-year-old Pole, who finished 15th and was a solid top 10 candidate, is a completely different story.

"I welcome two riders who I believe can go far in the Supersport World Championship," said the Althea boss, explaining his decision. "I believe in Niccolò Antonelli and I believe in Piotr Biesiekirski. Both have already proven their fighting spirit and value in championships where the competition is fierce and close. They are two ambitious athletes who want to develop further. It's important to work with those who want to improve and are still hungry."