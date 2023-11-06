Can Öncü (20): Nerve-wracking wait for diagnosis

Supersport World Championship rider Can Öncü (Kawasaki) has been suffering from nerve paralysis in his left arm since 23 April 2023. Last week, he saw a neurologist in Milan, whose recommendation will determine the next steps.

After his crash in the second Supersport race in Assen on 23 April, Can Öncü was out of action until the beginning of September due to injury and was only able to contest the last four World Championship events in Magny-Cours, Aragon, Portimao and Jerez.

The 20-year-old had broken his ulna and radius in his left forearm - just above the wrist and just below the elbow. What turned out to be even worse was the injury to the radial nerve. This controls the movement of the wrist and the extension of the fingers. If the nerve does not work, the affected person has a so-called drop hand - the hand hangs limply and has little movement in the fingers.

From the season finale in Jerez, where Öncü sensationally rocketed to third place in the second race despite this handicap, the Turk travelled straight on to northern Italy, where he had an appointment with a neurologist last Tuesday.

"We want to find out whether Can needs an operation or not," Kawasaki Team Principal Manuel Puccetti told SPEEDWEEK.com. "That's why we went to the hospital in Milan. Can had physiotherapy every day for three months, but his hand was just hanging down. Then suddenly his hand started to tingle and he was able to move it a little. Since then, it has got better and better. He is sensitive in some parts of his hand, but still feels nothing in others. But the tingling is increasing. At first he couldn't move his wrist upwards or stretch his fingers, but now he can hold the clutch again."

"Now it's about whether the progress is fast enough to be ready for the start of the season on Phillip Island," added the Italian. "The doctors say it would take two or three months after an operation. Now we are waiting for their answer, then we will have a clear picture. It will depend on what happens next with Can's career."

Team Kawasaki Puccetti will once again field two motorbikes in 2024: Can Öncü has a contract for the Supersport World Championship, while Tito Rabat currently has the best prospects for the Superbike position.