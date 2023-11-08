Supersport more important again: New Honda CBR600RR

We only saw two Honda CBR600RRs in the 2023 Supersport World Championship, mostly at the back of the field. The comeback of the former class leader in Europe could change that in the medium term.

Since 2017, the CBR600RR has no longer been advertised by Honda in Europe; the supersport motorbike was only available for use on the racetrack. The reason for this was that the Mini Fireblade did not fulfil the Euro4 emissions standard. However, the trend towards more displacement in sporty motorbikes and the increasing popularity of naked and adventure bikes also played a role. The fact that the CBR600RR soon disappeared from international racing was accepted.

In 2020, however, Honda surprised with a current model for the Asian market and the return to the 2023 World Championship, which was solely due to the commitment of Petronas Honda team boss Midori Moriwaki. However, Honda riders Tarran Mackenzie and Adam Norrodin, who were struggling with a lack of power, mostly rode at the back of the field and only finished the World Championship in 18th and 25th place.

The surprise was even greater when Honda announced the reintroduction of the CBR6000RR in Europe and Germany on Tuesday. According to Honda, the demand for sporty middleweights is picking up again.

For the latest edition, Honda developers have scrutinised the motorbike from front to back and looked for possible improvements. For example, the in-line four-cylinder now fulfils the Euro5+ emissions standard without losing any performance. The engine still produces 121 hp, the torque is only slightly lower at 63 Nm by 11,500 rpm. Overall, driveability is said to be improved. Throttle by Wire is obligatory and the associated electronics package corresponds to that of the new Fireblade.

Overall, the model does not appear to be fundamentally new, but the CBR600RR impressed by winning the Japanese Supersport series in 2021 and 2022.

The reintroduction in Europe alone increases the chances that more teams will use the CBR600RR and that the Supersport World Championship will become more colourful in the medium term.