Ducati change of Simone Corsi keeps lawyers busy

Simone Corsi wanted to move up to the 2024 Supersport World Championship, but signed with a Ducati team for the Italian series. However, his former Yamaha team boss does not agree with this at all.

After his Moto2 career, Simone Corsi switched to the Italian Supersport series, which he won at his first attempt this year with the Yamaha Team AltoGo. The 36-year-old also made guest appearances in the Supersport World Championship at Assen, Misano and Jerez. He proved that he is still riding at world championship level with sixth places in his home race.

For 2024, the jump to the world championship was on his wish list, but the budget required for this is difficult for AltoGo to manage. Nevertheless, the parties agreed to continue together and defend the title in Italy.

It was therefore all the more surprising when the Ducati team Renzi Corse announced a few days ago that they would be racing with Corsi next season. "I'm looking forward to racing with the Renzi Corse team," said the former GP rider, confirming his switch. "The team is very professional and I want to represent it at my best. It will be a new adventure for me, after many years I will ride a Ducati for the first time in my career. I am excited and happy because Ducati has done an excellent job in recent years and has won practically all the major championships. The bike will certainly be on a par."

Renzi Corse has also made several guest appearances in the World Championship in the past. Apparently, Corsi reckons that the Ducati team has a better chance of taking part in the World Championship.

The piquant thing is that AltoGo does not want to release Corsi from the agreement without further ado. "I didn't know anything about it until I found out via WhatsApp," raged team boss Giovanni Altomonte. "Now our lawyers will take care of this matter."