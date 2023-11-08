Doctors agree: What happens next with Can Öncü

The doctors treating him have serious doubts that the damaged radial nerve in Can Öncüs left arm will fully recover on its own. The Supersport World Championship rider will therefore undergo surgery in England.

Can Öncü has had to live with considerable impairments for six and a half months: Since his accident in Assen on 23 April, which was not his fault, the Turkish rider has had a drop hand on his left side, caused by the injured radial nerve. On 31 October, the 20-year-old visited a neurologist in Milan together with his team boss Manuel Puccetti. Like other experts, he is of the opinion that the nerve will probably not fully regenerate on its own and therefore advises Öncü to have an operation.

This will be performed next Sunday, 12 November, in Birmingham, England. The plan is to remove a nerve from another part of the body and replace the damaged one with this one. In medicine, this is called an autologous transplant. There is no guarantee that the nerve will function perfectly again afterwards. If a nerve is sutured or reconstructed, the nerve fibres will ideally grow back by around 1 mm per day. If everything goes smoothly, Öncüs' hand should be fully functional again by the start of the season in Australia at the end of February 2024.

"I'll fly to England on Thursday evening and I can go home on the Monday or Tuesday after the operation," said the third-placed rider in the 2022 Supersport World Championship. "After that, I'll have to keep my arm immobilised for a month, then I can start training again after a month and a half. I'll be back to win at Phillip Island - that motivates me. I've already won for Kawasaki."

Öncü is following the advice of his doctors, although the regeneration of the nerve has developed positively in recent weeks. "Initially I couldn't move my wrist and fingers at all, but in the past five weeks I've regained around 50 per cent of my functionality," he told SPEEDWEEK.com. "In the week before Jerez, there was a lot of progress that I would never have expected. This was immediately noticeable on the track because I was able to hold the handlebars properly again. Some riders take a break when they are injured. But I think what I did was right - I kept going. At the beginning I couldn't even pull the clutch lever."



The effort paid off: Can Öncü rocketed to a sensational third place in the final race of the season in Andalusia despite his handicap.