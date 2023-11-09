World Championship fifth-placed Valentin Debise still without a team for 2024

Valentin Debise rode a solid rookie season in the Supersport World Championship as fifth in the World Championship and second-best Yamaha rider. The Frenchman is hoping for a contract with Evan Bros Yamaha for 2024, for whom he tested in Jerez.

Valentin Debise made his first appearance in the Supersport World Championship back in 2012 in Assen, but it was only this year that the 31-year-old rode a full season in the middle category of the production-based world championship. At his home race in Magny-Cours, the Frenchman achieved his first podium finishes in third and second place. With a series of top five results, he secured fifth place in the overall standings with 181 points.

Debise rode for the French Yamaha team GMT94, but despite a good rookie season, the partnership ended with the season finale in Jerez. At the Jerez test, he sat on the R6 of Evan Bros, one of the most successful supersport teams in recent years. However, whether he will be there for 2024 remains to be seen. Of this year's top six, only Debise does not yet have a contract.

"There are a whole host of teams that I have spoken to or am still in talks with. The first option I had in mind was GMT. Unfortunately we didn't really hit it off, so my main goal now is to ride with the Evan Bros team," Debise told Paddock-GP. "I tested with them after Jerez. That confirmed my decision to ride with them next year. The test went pretty well. It was nice because I spent Monday and Tuesday on the track with the team."

Evan Bros won the Supersport World Championship with Randy Krummenacher (2019) and Andrea Locatelli (2020) and finished second overall with Steven Odendaal (2021) and Lorenzo Baldassarri (2022). The Italian team's technical set-up is exemplary.

"There were some things that I wanted to try out this year, but we didn't - but they did. So there were some technical improvements that I always thought would work. It was nice to get those confirmations," said Debise. "I had two bikes at my disposal. The team wanted to test a different engine as well as on the deflection. It was interesting to get the first impressions with the bike, the communication with the team, to see if we get along well, to see if I like the bike, with its engine characteristics and all that. And frankly, I like the bike quite a bit."

Although GMT94 and Evan Bros use the Yamaha R6, there are significant differences between the bikes.

"It's not easy to switch to another R6, which is different. I think it's even more complicated than changing the bike completely," said the fifth-placed rider in the World Championship. "The engines are worked on intensively, so the characteristics can change a lot. I didn't expect such a big difference. They say that a supersport engine has no torque - but it does!"