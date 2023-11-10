Fixed: Stefano Manzi also with Ten Kate and Yamaha in 2024

Regular readers of SPEEDWEEK.com have known since the beginning of October that Ten Kate will continue its collaboration with Stefano Manzi in the 2024 Supersport World Championship - but then as a Yamaha works rider!

After seven years, Stefano Manzi was unable to find a team in the GP paddock and subsequently switched to Triumph in the 2022 Supersport World Championship. With good performances (1 win, 5 podiums), the Italian caught the attention of Ten Kate Yamaha, which was looking for an adequate successor to two-time world champion Dominique Aegerter, who was promoted to the Superbike category.

With four wins, eleven second places and two third places, Manzi did not disappoint, but with an impressive 408 world championship points he 'only' managed second place in the overall standings behind the dominant Ducati rider Nicolò Bulega.

Ten Kate, Yamaha and Manzi had already agreed since Magny-Cours that they wanted to continue together in the 2024 Supersport World Championship(SPEEDWEEK.com reported on this on 4th October). Because Bulega is moving to the Superbike World Championship, Manzi is considered the favourite.

The contract extension was made official a few minutes ago. Unusual for Supersport: Manzi is no longer under contract with Ten Kate, but directly with Yamaha! "After what Stefano has shown this year, we are delighted to be able to offer him a contract with Yamaha Motor Europe as our figurehead in the Supersport category within the experienced and professional structure of Ten Kate Racing. From our side, he can be sure that we will do everything we can to ensure that he can fight for the title in 2024," explained Yamaha's Head of Racing Andrea Dosoli. "With the extension for another year, we want to capitalise on the experience we have gained and repeat the attack on the top of the WorldSSP championship."

For Manzi, the works contract is an honour and an indication that Yamaha has long-term plans for him. "I am happy and proud to be an official Yamaha rider. This is not something to be taken for granted and it feels really good to extend the partnership," said the Italian. "We will have to work very hard to achieve our ambitious results. I am confident that we can do it if we continue to work as positively as we have this year."