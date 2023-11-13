SSP 2024: How the second MV Agusta team is positioning itself

The MotoZoo Me Air Racing team presentation took place at the official stand of the Superbike World Championship. Fabio Uccelli's team entered the Supersport World Championship with Kawasaki in 2021 and will switch to MV Agusta in 2024. For the first time, a second permanent team will be using the competitive F3 800.

With Federico Caricasulo, MotoZoo will line up with a top rider for the first time. The second rider is Australian Luke Power, who already rode for the team in 2023. "We are entering the new season with a mix of exciting innovations and consolidated strengths. The highlights are the presence of the renowned MV Agusta brand with the impressive F3 800 RR and the talented rider Federico Caricasulo," said Uccelli. "In addition, we have a reliable, competitive and professional structure, a rider like Luke Power and our sponsors, especially our main sponsor Me Air, who have all shown unwavering confidence in our project."

Me Air is a medium-sized company that develops and distributes ventilation, cooling and air extraction systems.

As an Italian team with an Italian motorbike and rider, MotoZoo appropriately chose the national colours red, white and green for the design of the MV Agusta. However, the first test will not take place until January. The team will receive technical support from MV Agusta Reparto Corse, for whom Marcel Schrötter will be riding. "The time for preparation is limited, as we can only test the bikes in January and the season starts at the end of February in Australia," says Uccelli. "Nevertheless, we are looking forward to getting out on track and starting the engines. Our sights are firmly set on the coming season, because we want to be right at the front of the world championship."

Figurehead Caricasulo will be responsible for the results. The Italian won six races with Yamaha between 2017 and 2019 and one race with Ducati last year at the meeting in Indonesia. However, the 27-year-old is a sensitive rider who needs the right environment to perform at his best: "I'm absolutely thrilled about this new adventure. The bike is great and the paintwork is outstanding. I'm confident that we'll be incredibly fast and can compete at the top of the championship," said a motivated Caricasulo. "Of course, I can hardly wait to get out on the track. Neither I nor the team know the bike, so there is a lot of work ahead of us. I've had the opportunity to race against the MV on the track this year and I've seen an extremely competitive bike that has immense potential."