ProDina Kawasaki convinced: Ex-BMW rider the right man for the job

Gabriele Giannini's guest start with ProDina Kawasaki at the Supersport finale in Jerez was only the beginning. The former BMW rider will contest all European meetings with the ZX-6R in 2024.

Gabriele Giannini had made a name for himself as a two-time winner of the National Trophy. This series takes place as part of the Italian series and is not for amateurs. Motorbikes such as the current Aprilia RSV4 and the Ducati V4S - i.e. with more than 1000cc - are permitted here, and the field of participants is a mix of up-and-coming riders and experienced racers - names familiar from world championships include Niccolò Canepa, Christian Gamarino and Lorenzo Lanzi.

Giannini switched directly from a Kawasaki Ninja 400 to a BMW superbike after the 2021 season. The 21-year-old won the National Trophy two years in a row with the M1000RR.

Giannini made a surprise appearance as a guest starter at the season finale of the Supersport World Championship in Jerez on a Kawasaki ZX-6R. Without prior testing, he finished 20th on the grid, crashed in the first race and retired with a defect in the second race. However, ProDina team manager Riccardo Drisaldi was convinced by Giannini and signed him up for the European events of the 2024 Supersport World Championship. "Gabriele has shown passion and talent, and we are convinced that his energy and tenacity will be a great asset to the ProDina team," said Drisaldi.

This is Giannini's first season in a world championship. "I am very happy to start this journey with the ProDina team. We will work very hard over the winter to be competitive," assured the Italian.