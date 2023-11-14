Oli Bayliss in SSP World Championship 2024: "Still need clarification"

After two years in the Supersport World Championship, Oliver Bayliss' haul is rather modest for various reasons. Nevertheless, the Australian has almost reached an agreement with Davide Giugliano's Ducati team for 2024.

Oli Bayliss made his debut in the Supersport World Championship with Barni Ducati in 2022; this year, the son of three-time Superbike World Champion Troy Bayliss spent with Davide Giugliano's team. The fact that the 20-year-old only scored 26 points and finished the season in 21st place was due to a long-term shoulder injury - he only lined up on the grid in 11 of 24 races.

On his comeback at the season finale in Jerez, Bayliss failed to score any championship points, finishing 18th in both races. "It was clear that Jerez would be difficult. The estimated recovery time was three to six months and it had only been three months. But I felt good on the bike and it was nice to finish the season with the team," explained the Ducati rider. "The first two meetings went well, then I broke my foot in Assen and had to miss a weekend. Then things started to go better and there was this step forward that made me confident for the top eight. But then there was this bad crash at Donington, where I injured my shoulder. I hadn't imagined the year would be like this."

Davide Giugliano is a former team-mate of Troy Bayliss. The Italian has not yet signed a rider for 2024, but the plan is to continue with Oli.

"It all looks like we will continue together, even if there is still a need for clarification. But that will happen and I'm looking forward to spending another season with Davide and his team," revealed Oli. "I am absolutely optimistic that we will be better. I'm no longer setting myself targets for 2024 - every time I've done that, something has gone wrong. We'll just go out on track and I'm sure we'll do well."

Bayliss continued: "I will spend the winter in Australia and continue to work on the rehabilitation of my shoulder in order to be ready for 2024. I will train endlessly. Either with my V2 training bike or with a flat track. We'll be testing at the end of January and then the season opener on Phillip Island is already on the programme."