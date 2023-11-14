Successful nerve transplant - risk for Can Öncü

Although Can Öncü finished the 2023 Supersport World Championship with a podium finish in Jerez, the Kawasaki rider underwent a risky operation on the damaged radial nerve in his left arm.

On 31 October, Can Öncü received the devastating news that the damaged radial nerve in his left arm would not fully regenerate despite recent progress. The doctors therefore advised the Kawasaki rider to have an operation, although there is no guarantee of success. The operation was carried out on Sunday at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital in Birmingham.

In order to give the 20-year-old better functionality over his left hand (he suffers from a so-called 'drop hand'), the specialists removed a healthy nerve from another part of his body to replace the damaged one. This procedure is associated with a considerable risk for Öncü.

The radial nerve injured in the accident in Assen on 23 April had developed positively in recent weeks - in the final race of the 2023 Supersport World Championship season in Jerez, he sensationally crossed the finish line in third place. Whether the transplanted nerve will take over the function of the removed one as desired is questionable. If a nerve is sutured or reconstructed, the nerve fibres ideally grow back by around 1 mm per day.

If everything goes smoothly, his hand should be fully functional again by the start of the season in Australia at the end of February. "I will be discharged in a few days and then start my rehabilitation," said Öncü from his hospital bed. "I will return to the race track stronger and achieve better results."

Despite the injury, Kawasaki Team Puccetti extended Öncü's contract for the 2024 Supersport World Championship on 6 October.