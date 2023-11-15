Fixed: Van Straalen alongside Manzi at Ten Kate Yamaha

Since September, regular readers of SPEEDWEEK.com have been aware of Ten Kate Yamaha's plans to sign Glenn van Straalen for the 2024 Supersport World Championship. The only problem was the required budget, but now this hurdle has also been overcome and the 23-year-old has been confirmed as Stefano Manzi's team-mate. Nevertheless, further partners are welcome to make the project with the Dutchman a success.

For van Straalen, the move to Ten Kate Racing is an important step in his career - the Dutch team has won eleven rider world championships in the middle category, most recently in 2021 and 2022 with Dominique Aegerter. Van Straalen has shown a clear upward trend over the past two years, achieving several top 5 results and a total of three podium finishes. Only his still pronounced tendency to crash prevented a better final position - he finished eleventh in both 2022 and 2023.

"We can finally announce that I will be competing in the Supersport World Championship with Ten Kate Racing in 2024," said a relieved van Straalen. "I have shown my speed on the Yamaha in the last two seasons. I am confident that with Ten Kate's knowledge and experience, I will be able to finish on the podium every weekend next season. That's our common goal - I'm really looking forward to our first test. Together with the people around me, I will work hard over the coming winter to make this collaboration a success. We hope that we can arouse the interest of several parties with this announcement."

Van Straalen is the first Dutchman to join Ten Kate Racing since Michael van der Mark. The current BMW rider won the Supersport category in 2014 and contested the Superbike World Championship with the team from Nieuwleusen until 2016 - back then still with Honda.

"We are happy and proud to sign a Dutch talent," emphasised Team Manager Kervin Bos. "We are convinced of Glenn's potential; that is also the main reason why we worked so hard to sign him. The significance for Dutch motorsport is great and we hope to set a trend for the future with this move. As already indicated, a lot still needs to happen for this to become a reality. The contracts have been signed, but both parties still have a few things to finalise in the coming weeks. We hope that we will have plenty of time to do this before our home race in Assen on the third weekend in April. We are very proud to be able to do this together with our partners and Dutch companies."