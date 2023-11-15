Confirmed: Marcel Brenner back in the Supersport World Championship

Regular visitors to SPEEDWEEK.com have known about Marcel Brenner's comeback plans for the Supersport World Championship since mid-August. It is now certain: the Swiss rider will ride for Team MTM Kawasaki in 2024.

In 2021 and 2022, Marcel Brenner contested 35 races in the Supersport World Championship, the 26-year-old finished in the points 15 times and shone in fifth place in Barcelona 2021.

The Swiss rider was unable to find a team for 2023 because the demands are now unrealisable for many riders. In December 2022, he therefore decided to switch to the Endurance World Championship, in which he rode a Kawasaki ZX-10RR for Team Bolliger Switzerland this season.

Brenner has been in contact with Team MTM Kawasaki, for whom former 300cc World Champion Adrian Huertas rode this year, since the beginning of March. When the youngster suffered a serious injury at the season opener in Australia and was also absent in Indonesia, Brenner took the initiative and asked MTM - the three letters stand for Moto Tuning Mol - if they had any use for him. Marcel was allowed to test in Assen at the beginning of April, but although Huertas had broken his fifth lumbar vertebra and several ribs, he was back at the end of April and there was no opportunity for Brenner to step in as a replacement.

Huertas switched to the Aruba.it Ducati team after the season and became the successor to world champion Nicolo Bulega. Brenner always maintained contact with MTM and has now reached an agreement for 2024.

He attracted attention at the test in Assen with the Kawasaki ZX-6R. "Team manager Ludo Van Der Veken was quite impressed when, after half a day on the new bike, I was as fast as Glenn van Straalen, who knows the track inside out," Marcel told SPEEDWEEK.com. "The times were also good. At 4 degrees Celsius, I was just as fast with the hard SC1 rear tyre as I was last year with the Yamaha in the race. Since this year, the Kawasaki has ride-by-wire, everyone praises the fact that you can set up the bike much better with it. That's why the Kawasaki has become so competitive again. It was obvious that not only Öncü was strong, but also people like Booth-Amos and Huertas were much better than before."

"The team does engine tuning and suspension, they know exactly what they are doing," said Brenner, complimenting his new team. "Huertas was champion with them in the Supersport 300, then they made the 600cc team for him in 2022. MTM wants to keep the team going, even when Adrian went to Ducati. They want to work for the longer term."

It is not yet clear exactly when Brenner will test with his new team for the first time. "The plan is to go to Cartagena in Spain in December," he revealed.

Without strong partners, a start in the Supersport World Championship would not be possible for Marcel Brenner. That's why he says: "A big thank you goes to my helmet sponsor Airoh and the Mototech team from Oberentfelden. And to the company Viamo, under whose name I will be racing."