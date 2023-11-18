Supersport World Championship 2024: The best places have been allocated

While the field of participants for the 2024 Superbike World Championship has been finalised, the Supersport World Championship is also gradually taking shape. Which teams have already confirmed their riders.

This year, 22 riders were permanently registered in the Supersport World Championship, plus eight additional riders from the WorldSSP Challenge who only contested the European races. It is expected that the field of participants in the 2024 Supersport World Championship will be similar. Eleven teams have already confirmed 15 riders for the coming season.

It can be assumed that Ducati will be the dominant manufacturer in terms of numbers. Led by Aruba rider Adrian Huertas, a third of the field could use the Panigale 955 V2. Five Ducati riders have already been confirmed.

A similar number of Yamaha R6s are likely, but so far only Team Ten Kate has signed top rider Stefano Manzi and Glenn van Straalen.

At MV Agusta, on the other hand, all four riders have been confirmed. Marcel Schrötter is the figurehead of the official Reparto Corse team, Federico Caricasulo that of MotoZoo.

Three Kawasaki teams will only field one rider each; whether further teams will be added is questionable. If Puccetti rider Can Öncü returns to his former strength, the Turk is a potential title contender.

The PTR team will also field the only Triumph in the next race, for which Tom Booth-Amos and Ondrej Vostatek were confirmed on Thursday.

The only manufacturer that has not yet nominated a driver is Honda. At Petronas MIE, Ibrahim Norrodin and Khairul Idham Pawi are considered to have good chances. The two Malaysians replaced injured riders this year and competed as guest starters respectively.