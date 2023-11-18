Triumph convinced: Street Triple 765RS is ready to win

After Stefano Manzi in 2022 and Niki Tuuli this year, Triumph will be without a big name in the coming season. Although Tom Booth-Amos won the WorldSSP Challenge with Kawasaki in 2023, he only achieved three single-digit results in 18 races and did not finish higher than sixth place. His team-mate Ondrej Vostatek rode for Triumph from Most onwards and scored a manageable 15 points in ten races.



"It's a really strong line-up for next season," emphasised Simon Buckmaster, whose PTR team is organising the British manufacturer's works entry.

The former racing driver has high hopes for the young Czech.



"We have seen a fantastic development in him. I am really confident that what we have done with him so far has been better than any test in preparation for 2024. Ondrej is also a great guy to work with. He's only 19 years old and we're excited about his further development. We are very optimistic that he will have a good season."

Booth-Amos will be responsible for the results. However, the 27-year-old will first have to get used to the Street Triple 765 RS.



"We've been watching Tom all year. He's a quiet guy until you talk to him," smiled Buckmaster. "He's extremely focussed and focused on doing his best and fighting for the win - and that's exactly what we want as a team. Winning is our goal too and our bike is capable of doing that."