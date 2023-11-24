GMT94: Philipp Öttl gets world champion in the pits

Philipp Öttl and Lucas Mahias rode for Team Kawasaki Puccetti in 2020 and 2021, next season they will meet at GMT94 Yamaha. The former world champion from France is set to ensure success in the Supersport World Championship.

Christophe Guyot's Yamaha team GMT94 has to have at least one French rider because of their origins and partners. When Philipp Öttl was given a place in the Superbike World Championship as the successor to Italian Lorenzo Baldassarri, it was clear that a fast Frenchman would be used in the Supersport category.

The choice was limited: Jules Cluzel (24 victories, 63 podiums) retired after the 2022 season and the continuation with Valentin Debise, who finished fifth in the world championship, was not the first choice - the 31-year-old has already tested for the Evan Bros Yamaha team and has been linked to the former world champion squad.

That left Lucas Mahias, the 2017 champion, who was also twice runner-up in the world championship and twice fourth in the world championship. The 34-year-old is one of the best Supersport riders of recent years and has taken nine wins and 29 podiums in 72 races. He has also raced in the Superstock 1000 and Superbike World Championship, albeit much less successfully.

For GMT94, the objective is clear: Mahias should win, which has not been achieved since Mandalika 2021 with Cluzel. "I know the team very well, I've raced endurance races with them several times," said Lucas about his commitment. He has also already won the French Supersport Championship with Guyot's team.