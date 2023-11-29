Lucas Mahias: First test with GMT94 Yamaha at Aragón

Instead of just standing in as a substitute rider this year, Lucas Mahias will contest the full Supersport World Championship in 2024 with the Yamaha team GMT94. The 34-year-old is one of the extended favourites.

Lucas Mahias was unable to find a permanent team in the production-based World Championship for 2023, but did take part in six meetings as a substitute rider for Puccetti Kawasaki - once in the Superbike category and five times in the Supersport class. However, he brought his name back into the conversation when GMT94 was looking for a rider capable of winning for the 2024 Supersport World Championship.

He now has a Yamaha contract in his pocket and has already completed his first test at MotorLand Aragón. Mahias is in dire need of tests. In 2019, he docked with Kawasaki and only rode a different brand in the Endurance World Championship - a Yamaha R1. "I'm back on the R6 and in the Supersport World Championship - I'm very grateful to Yamaha and Christophe Guyout for this opportunity," said a delighted Mahias.

The Supersport World Championship is the 34-year-old's favourite discipline. He won the national championship in 2014, incidentally with the Guyot team GMT94. In 2017, Mahias defeated record world champion Kenan Sofuoglu in the GRT Yamaha team to win the world title.

There is no doubt that Lucas Mahias, who will line up with the starting number 94, will be one of the favourites next year.