Strong: Second triumphant team with German participation

The RT Motosports by SKM team has made a name for itself in the Supersport 300; with the support of Wepol Racing Parts, it will be promoted to the 2024 Supersport World Championship - with Triumph and two strong riders.

Since the introduction of the next-generation bikes in the Supersport World Championship in 2022, the larger-displacement motorbikes have become increasingly popular. This applies to the Ducati Panigale V2, with which Nicolò Bulega won the middle category of the World Championship this year, and to a lesser extent also to the MV Agusta F3 800 and the Triumph Street Triple 765 RS - both motorbikes will be used by two teams next year instead of just one, as was previously the case.

The switch from MotoZoo Kawasaki to the Italian manufacturer was already known. However, the newly formed supersport team with the awkward name 'WRP Racing - RT Motorsports by SKM - Triumph' is a surprise.

WRP is the abbreviation for Wepol Racing Parts, a subsidiary of the Wepol Group, which owns the team. The Czechs have a good reputation as a manufacturer of racing parts with a first-class service.

RT Motorsports, on the other hand, is the team of Dutchman Rob Vennegoor, who has successfully run a 300cc Kawasaki team with German Frank Krekeler for several years. While Vennegoor takes care of marketing, sponsors and public relations, Krekeler is the man in charge of the technology. The Greven native is co-owner of tuning specialist SKM. Together they have won several victories in the world championship and two titles in a row in the IDM.

This partnership not only brings with it a wealth of technical expertise, but also many years of experience in motorsport. Expectations for the promotion with Triumph are therefore correspondingly high.

The rider duo Jorge Navarro and John McPhee are a perfect match. Both have won and finished on the podium in the Moto3 World Championship and completed their rookie season in the Supersport World Championship in 2023. Both the Spaniard, with Yamaha in Portimão, and the Scot, with Kawasaki on Phillip Island, achieved a third place each.

Team manager Rob Vennegoor expressed his pride and confidence for the coming season. "With WRP Racing - RT Motorsports by SKM - Triumph, we have put together an incredibly talented team," said the Dutchman with conviction. "We not only have experienced drivers, but also extensive expertise in all areas required for successful racing. We are looking forward to 2024."

Preparations for the change of category and motorbike are apparently well advanced. Several tests are to be completed before the season opener on Phillip Island (23 to 25 February).