SSP World Championship 2024 with 6 manufacturers: 21 riders confirmed

For the 2024 Supersport World Championship, manufacturers with larger-displacement models are gaining ground, while the traditional 600cc four-cylinder models from Kawasaki and Yamaha are becoming less common in the field.

This year, 22 riders were registered for the entire Supersport World Championship, plus a further eight riders from the WorldSSP Challenge, who only contested the European races. This championship within the championship was introduced for two reasons: Firstly, it allowed financially weaker teams to take part in the majority of the events and fill the field. And secondly, promoter Dorna only has to pay the freight for 24 participants for the overseas events.

The maximum number of regular riders in 2024 will again be 30, of which a maximum of 24 will ride the entire championship. So far, 21 have been confirmed - see table at the bottom of the text.

MV Agusta and Triumph will each double their riders from two to four, and we will also see additional Ducati in the field. Althea is bringing two riders instead of one, Orelac is planning the same. And EAB is switching from Yamaha to Ducati, so we will see up to nine Panigale V2s in the field!

There are still two vacant and attractive places in each of the Ducati teams D34G and Orelac. "We will announce our rider duo early next week," D34G team boss Davide Giugliano told SPEEDWEEK.com. There are many indications that he will continue with Australian Oli Bayliss, while his Australian compatriot Tom Edwards is considered a promising candidate for second place. Raffaele De Rosa (1 win, 19 podiums) would also be an option, as the Italian will not continue with Orelac. Orelac is withdrawing from the Superbike World Championship and wants to increase the number of machines in the Superport class to two.

There is another top position at Evan Bros Yamaha, the world champion team of 2019 (Krummenacher) and 2020 (Locatelli). Valentin Debise has the best prospects there. The Frenchman finished fifth in this year's World Championship and is the last rider from the top nine who does not yet have a job.

It is unclear who will line up for the Yamaha teams VFT (Spinelli?) and Arco (Diaz?), Vince64 Kawasaki also has no rider yet. At Thai Yamaha, everything points to the pairing of Sarmoon Anupab and Keankum Krittapat.