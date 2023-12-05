YART withdraws from the SSP World Championship - and plans a coup

After just one year in the Supersport World Championship, YART is putting the project on ice for the time being. Instead, the long-distance world champions Marvin Fritz, Karel Hanika and Niccolò Canepa are planning to compete in the Daytona 200.

It was not a bad year for the YART WorldSSP team, with rider Tom Edwards showing his talent time and again. In the first race in Barcelona and the second race in Portimão, the Australian scratched into the top 10 in eleventh place and finished in the points in half of the 18 races. The 22-year-old from Down Under finished the World Championship in 22nd place with 26 points, and finished second in the WorldSSP Challenge.

"The results were better than expected and showed that Tom is undoubtedly a fast rider. However, he proved to be very reckless and unfortunately produced a lot of scrap. As a result, the budget was exhausted in June and I actually had to close up shop," said YART team boss Mandy Kainz in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "I financed the rest of the season out of my own pocket."

As things stand today, the Austrian team will not be competing in the Supersport World Championship in 2024. "I am no longer prepared to spend my own money. But if someone comes along who wants to ride next year, the equipment and infrastructure will be available. However, he would then have to miss the season opener in Australia. We are already booked elsewhere for that date," says Kainz, addressing a special project.

"We were testing in Rijeka in March this year. My drivers were watching the Daytona 200 on their smartphones during the breaks. They asked me if they could drive there if they won the World Endurance Championship and I said yes. After winning the title, I'm obviously true to my word. Marvin, Karel and Niccolò will therefore be contesting this legendary race in the USA next year."

The first on-site meeting for the YART squad took place in October. "We took part in the 'Race of the Champions' as part of the ASRA Championship. Marvin and Karel won the endurance race. First and foremost, it was a test for Bridgestone to gain data, as this race track is unlike any other circuit due to its extreme speed and steep corners."

As a reminder, the Daytona 200 has been run with supersport motorbikes rather than superbikes for some time now.