Done: Simone Corsi with Ducati in the 2024 SSP World Championship

It is now clear why Simone Corsi broke his contract with AltoGo Yamaha and switched to Renzi Ducati: the long-time GP rider was promised participation in the 2024 Supersport World Championship. And so it came to pass.

Simone Corsi won the Italian Supersport Championship with AltoGo Yamaha this year and made three guest appearances in the World Championship. The 36-year-old proved his continued high speed with sixth places at his home race in Misano.

Corsi wanted to move up to the Supersport World Championship full-time in 2024, but was initially unable to find a team for this endeavour. He therefore signed for another season with the Yamaha team, whose plans for the World Championship had failed several times in the past.

Surprisingly, however, the Italian broke his contract and signed with Renzi Ducati in November, presumably also for the national series. But on Thursday, the long-time Moto2 rider confirmed his participation in the Supersport World Championship. The plan is to take part in all European meetings. However, as there is only one overseas race on the calendar, Phillip Island, Corsi could become the first rider to win the WorldSSP Challenge and the official world championship.

"I'm thrilled to be able to ride at world level again. And to do so in World Supersport gives me a great feeling," said a delighted Corsi. "Taking part in the World Supersport Championship was a goal that I had been pursuing in vain for several years. In 2023, I had the opportunity to take part in some races with a wildcard and the experience fascinated me; the paddock is full of enthusiasts. I recently tried the Ducati V2 for the first time. It was a new and positive experience. I was immediately impressed by the bike and the team is very professional. I am aware of the difficulties, but we are ready to do our best to be at the top."

With the promotion to the world championship, Renzi Corsi is entering new territory. Team manager Stefano Renzi speaks of a historic milestone.

"And it testifies to the professionalism and the great work we have done in recent years," added Renzi. "A challenging season certainly awaits us, but we hope it will also be full of emotion. We will do everything we can to make it an unforgettable experience. I would like to emphasise that this opportunity would not have been possible without the fundamental support of our sponsors."