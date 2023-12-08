Fourth Kawasaki rider fixed: Vince64 with Japanese rider

After a debut season with light and shade, the Kawasaki Team Vince64 is making a new attempt in the 2024 Supersport World Championship with Hikari Okubo. The Japanese rider last raced in MotoE.

Vince64 team boss Vincenzo Scandizzo is an ambitious man. When the entrepreneur made his debut as a permanent Kawasaki team in the Supersport World Championship this year, he signed Moto3 winner John McPhee as a proven fast man. The season got off to a fantastic start on Phillip Island and the second race in Most was also a success, but third and fourth place were down to the Scotsman's skills on a wet track. Otherwise, the year was disappointing and after Magny-Cours, the 29-year-old parted ways with Vince64, which signed the young Italian Leonardo Taccini for the final races of the season.

For 2024, Scandizzo is bringing an established Supersport rider from MotoE back into the paddock of the production-based world championship. Japanese rider Hikari Okubo may not be a potential winner, but he is a solid top 10 rider and familiar with the Kawasaki. In 2019, his last season with the ZX-6, the 30-year-old achieved ten top 8 results in twelve races. Okubo has yet to achieve a win or a podium in a total of 59 races.

"I am very happy to be back in the Supersport World Championship with Vince64 Racing by Puccetti," said a delighted Okubo. "I would like to thank the team, my sponsors and the fans. The Kawasaki and this team are at a good level. I would like to achieve my first podium finish in the world championship with them."

Okubo is the fourth Kawasaki rider confirmed for the 2024 Supersport World Championship.

Incidentally, Scandizzo is the owner of Planet Contract and manufactures luxury furniture for hotels, yachts and villas. Motorbikes are his passion.

"Hikari is a good choice," the entrepreneur is convinced. "He is an experienced and well-trained rider who can have a say in the Supersport class. He is also an extremely polite character, which is very important to me for our team. I am sure that we will have a good year in 2024."