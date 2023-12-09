New start with Ducati: Baldassarri back in the SSP World Championship

Lorenzo Baldassarri fell through the cracks in the Superbike World Championship after just one season. In his search for a new team, the Italian found what he was looking for at Orelac Ducati and is one of the favourites for the 2024 Supersport World Championship.

Since 2022, the Spanish Orelac team has relied on the Ducati V2 in the Supersport World Championship, piloted last year by Raffaele De Rosa and Federico Fuligni. Team boss Nacho Calero, whose surname forms the team name spelt backwards, ended his involvement with Kawasaki in the Superbike World Championship after the season and will only compete in the middle category of the production-based World Championship in 2024.

It was clear early on that De Rosa would not continue - the 36-year-old was already struggling last year with the question of whether he would continue or end his career. Orelac signed Lorenzo Baldassarri, another well-known Italian, as a new figurehead.

Baldassarri moved from Moto2 to Evan Bros Yamaha in the Supersport World Championship in 2022. The 27-year-old was the only one who occasionally put Dominique Aegerter in trouble that year and earned promotion to the Superbike class with GMT94 as runner-up. However, Baldassarri only became friends with the R1 towards the end of the season, although the French Yamaha team had already signed Philipp Öttl as his successor by this time.

With the competitive Ducati, Baldassarri can give his career a new boost and, with good results, put himself back in the conversation for the Superbike World Championship. He has the skills to do so: in his only Supersport season, he finished on the podium in every (!) race and achieved four victories. Second rider remains paid rider Fuligni.