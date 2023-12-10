Yari Montella: Test in Valencia - the fat had to go

The 2023 Supersport World Championship ended for Yari Montella in Jerez with a broken hand and an inactive period began. A test came at the right time for the Barni Ducati rider to get back into shape.

Yari Montella was one of the most eye-catching riders in the 2023 Supersport World Championship - for better or for worse. On the one hand, the Italian was guilty of ill-considered actions such as shooting down Can Öncü (Kawasaki) in Assen, while on the other hand he showed strong racing, as his five podium finishes prove. The 23-year-old also crashed several times and injured himself, for example at the season opener in Australia.

At the finale in Jerez, the Barni Ducati rider was a victim himself when he crashed in the first race after contact with Adrian Huertas (Kawasaki) and broke the third metacarpal bone in his left hand. The winter break thus began a little earlier for Montella.

A few days ago, Montella got back on a motorbike for the first time, at the race track in Valencia. The ninth-placed rider in the world championship travelled there with his Barni team and also took the opportunity to ride a V4 Ducati. "Physically, I'm fine, the fracture has healed well. I put on a few kilos after the end of the season because I let something slip and indulged myself a little. But I'm getting back into shape," Montella revealed to our colleagues at Corsedimoto. "I was in Valencia to round off the year with a highlight. They were stress-free training days, simply to avoid sitting around lazily and to collect kilometres. I hadn't been on a motorbike for a while and really wanted to do some laps on the race track. We used a training bike."

Montella had already extended his contract with Barni Racing by one year before the race weekend in Jerez. If the Italian reduces his error rate, he will be one of the title contenders. "The goal is clearly to fight for the world title," Montella also emphasises. "But the level is very high. If we can maximise the Ducati's potential, we will certainly be able to have a say."