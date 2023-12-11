Lessons learnt: Evan Bros wants to strike back

The Evan Bros Yamaha team has been one of the best in the Supersport class since 2018 and has won the world championship twice. After the failed 2023 season, the Italians want to get back to the top.

Team owner Fabio Evangelista was not amused when SPEEDWEEK.com wrote almost exactly a year ago that his business model would collapse with the signing of Andrea Mantovani.

Until then, the Italian had always had a lucky hand in signing very fast riders who also contributed significantly to the budget - the seats at Evan Bros were considered the most expensive in the Supersport paddock.

Although Mantovani provided financial security, there was nothing on his CV to suggest that he would be a front-runner in the Supersport World Championship. It came as feared: The 29-year-old stuttered together a measly nine points in ten races, despite being on one of the best bikes in the field. After Misano at the beginning of June, the team pulled the ripcord and parted company with him.

Evangelista learnt his lesson during the season and told SPEEDWEEK.com back in the summer that his team wants to be back at the front in 2024 and will ally itself with the best possible rider available - without looking first at the purse strings.

After the world championship finale in Jerez, the Evan Bros Yamaha team had Valentin Debise, who finished fifth in the world championship, test on the same track. Afterwards, everyone involved was positive, and they have since agreed to contest the 2024 season together.

With Debise, Evan Bros wants to fight for the title again as the second top Yamaha team alongside Ten Kate and build on previous glories.

Evan Bros entered the World Championship in 2016 with a Honda CBR600RR, achieving respectable successes with Federico Caricasulo and Christian Gamarino (2017) - Caricasulo's second place at the start of the 2016 World Championship on Phillip Island was outstanding.

Before the 2018 season, the squad of the Evangelista brothers Fabio and Paolo switched from manufacturer Honda to Yamaha and signed a very fast rider in Randy Krummenacher from the Moto2 World Championship. The Swiss rider brought the team its first victory in Buriram/Thailand and was fourth in the world championship with three podium finishes at the end of the year.

The Bardahl Evan Bros team had thus established itself among the best, with Krummi becoming world champion in 2019 ahead of his then team-mate Caricasulo.

Andrea Locatelli triumphed for Evan Bros in 2020, while Steven Odendaal and Lorenzo Baldassarri finished runner-up in 2021 and 2022 respectively behind the outstanding Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Yamaha).

The business model worked out for Locatelli and Baldassarri, and their success with Evan Bros opened the door to the Superbike World Championship. Krummenacher and Odendaal would have had to continue to deliver a handsome dowry and withdrew from the SBK paddock in disappointment.

The team has already put the bankruptcy with Mantovani in 2023 to the back of its mind.