Valentin Debise at Evan Bros - Chance of a lifetime

Valentin Debise has been one of the strongest riders in the French championship for years, winning three national titles, as well as victories and podium finishes in the IDM Supersport/Superbike and MotoAmerica Supersport. But it was only at the age of 30 that Team GMT 94 Yamaha gave him a full season in the Supersport World Championship, after Debise had previously shown solid performances several times as a guest starter and substitute rider.

Finishing fifth in the 2023 Supersport World Championship, the Frenchman became the second-best Yamaha rider, which is an impressive achievement given the increasingly strong competition from next-generation motorbikes. And because Debise and GMT94 were unable to agree a contract extension, he was the best available rider for Yamaha Team Evan Bros. After a test in Jerez, the collaboration was agreed for 2024.

"It's a dream come true for me to be part of the Evan Bros WorldSSP Yamaha team," said Debise. "I've been following the team since their beginnings in the Supersport World Championship and have been impressed by their results. So I will do my best and try to fight for podiums and victories. I would like to thank the team for the warm welcome and I can't wait to start the season!"

The Evangelista brothers' team is one of the best in the paddock, as evidenced by two world championship titles (Krummenacher, Locatelli) and three runner-up titles (Caricasulo, Odendaal, Baldassarri). But in 2023, they backed the wrong horse with Andrea Mantovani and sank into insignificance. This circumstance is a stroke of luck for Debise, as the Italian team has always demanded a handsome dowry in the past, but was more concerned with the prospects of success due to the bankruptcy season! Team boss Fabio Evangelista had his eye on the fast Frenchman early on.

"I met Valentin several times that year and immediately had a good feeling. At the end of the season, we started talking about a possible collaboration for 2024: an idea that became a goal after the joint test in Jerez," said the Italian. "We are convinced that we can fight for the front positions next season, in line with the balance between the different bikes on the grid. As a team, we have decided to believe in Yamaha again, just as the factory believes in us. Valentin's fifth place last season is certainly a good starting point for 2024."